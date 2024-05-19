Rohit Sharma blasts Star Sports on social media for breach of privacy

Rohit Sharma took to his X account to express his disappointment with Star Sports, the official TV broadcasters of the Indian Premier League (IPL), for recording videos and audio of cricketers before and after the game.

Rohit feels if they continue to breach the cricketer’s privacy in this manner, the bond between the cricketers and fans will be broken.

Rohit Sharma took to his X account to express his disappointment with Star Sports, the official TV broadcasters of the Indian Premier League (IPL), for recording videos and audio of cricketers before and after the game. He said that the lives of cricketers have become intrusive due to unnecessary poking of cameras from every angle to get private talks among the players.

Rohit feels if they continue to breach the cricketer’s privacy in this manner, the bond between the cricketers and fans will be broken. He accused Star Sports of recording and circulating his videos with audio despite requesting otherwise.

The lives of cricketers have become so intrusive that cameras are now recording every step and conversation we are having in privacy with our friends and colleagues, at training or on match days.



Despite asking Star Sports to not record my conversation, it was and was also then… — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) May 19, 2024

“The lives of cricketers have become so intrusive that cameras are now recording every step and conversation we are having in privacy with our friends and colleagues, at training or on match days.” “Despite asking Star Sports to not record my conversation, it was and was also then played on air, which is a breach of privacy. The need to get exclusive content and focused only on views and engagement will one day break the trust between the fans, cricketers and cricket. Let better sense prevail.”

Several videos of Rohit Sharma viral throughout IPL 2024

Rohit Sharma might be frustrated with the kind of videos around him surfacing every other day in the Indian Premier League 2024. In the latest clips of him floating across social media platforms, Rohit is seen urging the cameraman to keep the audio off, stating he has already suffered a lot with previous viral videos.

Instead, Star Sports recorded the whole thing, and the clip spread like wildfire on social media. It might have irked Rohit, for Star Sports captured the incident with audio despite Rohit pleading with them not to and showed his disappointment after ending his IPL campaign.

Are you talking about this one?pic.twitter.com/fZd5BeAzpT — Meme Farmer (@craziestlazy) May 19, 2024

Earlier, one of the videos where Rohit Sharma was having a chat with Abhishek Nayar about something, and that clip was quickly rolled out. The video was posted without context, leading to rumours and speculations.

The recent trend has indeed been frustrating. The players hardly get any privacy to meet and greet their colleagues without the interference of cameras from every angle.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.