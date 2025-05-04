News
RCB CSK Fans IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: May 4, 2025

Footage Shows RCB Fans Fighting With CSK Fans Outside Chinnaswamy After Win in IPL 2025 Fixture

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

The argument got serious, and police had to stop them.

RCB CSK Fans IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won a close match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by just two runs in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. This was their eighth win in 11 games, and they are now very close to making it to the playoffs.

Romario Shepherd hit a quick 53 not out from just 14 balls and helped RCB finish with a big score. For CSK, 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre played a great innings of 94 runs, but RCB’s bowlers stayed calm and helped the team win the match.

SEE IPL 2025 PLAYOFFS SCENARIOS FOR ALL TEAMS

Who Will Qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs? Chances, Points Table, Scenarios, and Qualification Paths

CSK and RCB Supporters Clash Outside Stadium

After the game, a video spread on social media showing a CSK fan holding an MS Dhoni poster fighting with two RCB fans outside the stadium. The argument got serious, and police had to stop them. No one knows what started it, but both sides blamed each other.

Watch the video here:

ALSO READ:

RCB Go Top of the Table

Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted 213 runs for 5 wickets. Virat Kohli contributed 62 runs, Jacob Bethell 55, and Romario Shepherd 53 not out from only 14 balls. His rapid innings helped RCB to finish well and was the joint second fastest fifty in IPL history.

Chennai Super Kings nearly chased it down. Brilliant 94 by young Ayush Mhatre and Ravindra Jadeja remaining not out on 77. They contributed 114 runs between them, but CSK finished at 211 for 5, two runs short. With this victory, RCB now in the number one position in the IPL 2025 points table with 16 points from 11 matches.

Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2025
RCB vs CSK
Royal Challengers Bengaluru

