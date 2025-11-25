Former India U-19 Opener Could Attract Bidding War at IPL 2026 Auction After Brisk Double Century in 50-Over Match

He scored 352 runs at 156+ strike rate in Uttar Pradesh Premier League 2025.

Adarsh Singh has announced himself as a serious contender in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) auction following a breathtaking unbeaten double century in the Men’s U-23 State A Trophy Elite quarter-finals at Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday, November 25.

Adarsh Singh Smashes Blistering Double Century in 50-Over Domestic Match

The Uttar Pradesh batter smashed a scintillating 223 off just 138 balls, powering his side to a mammoth 453/5 against heavyweight Mumbai. What made his knock stand out was his aggressive stroke play and ability to play towards every area. Beginning the inning steadily, the left-hander took 67 balls to notch up his fifty. He then shifted the gears, racing to his century off 103 balls, that’s just 36 balls.

From there, Adarsh shifted into overdrive, converting his ton into 200 in a mere 26 balls. His innings was laced with 13 fours and 16 towering sixes. Alongside reliable partnerships, including century stands with Swastik and Ritik Vats, Adarsh transformed the match into an exhibition of brutal hitting and composure under pressure.

Thanks to his knock, Uttar Pradesh thrashed Mumbai by 77 runs and secured a berth in the semi-final, scheduled for November 29.

Adarsh Singh Could Attract Multiple Franchises for Bidding at IPL 2026 Auction

Adarsh is no newcomer to the pressure of big tournaments. Last year, he played an instrumental role in India’s runner-up campaign at the 2024 Under-19 World Cup, finishing with 238 runs at an average of 34 and a strike rate of 74. His overall record for the India Under-19 speaks volumes, averaging nearly 50 with a strike rate above 86 across 546 runs, including a century and five fifties.

Though yet to debut in senior professional cricket, his recent exploits in the 2025 Uttar Pradesh Premier League, where he scored 352 runs at an impressive strike rate of over 156, underline his explosive potential. IPL franchises are likely to take strong notice as the mega auction looms, with Adarsh blending textbook technique with hitting ability in the shortest format.

If this performance is any indication, the 20-year-old could be picked early and spark a bidding war. His ability to take the game away within the blink of an eye, combined with his consistency in age-group cricket, makes him one of the most exciting talents on the IPL radar.

