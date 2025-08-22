Former KKR All-Rounder Shines Again With All-Round Performance, Strengthens IPL 2026 Auction Chances

Currently, he has scored 170 runs in the CPL this season in five matches so far.
Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player Jason Holder shone again with his all-round performance in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025, representing St Kitts and Nevis Patriots against the Barbados Royals at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts.
In the match, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots batted first and put up a total of 174-8 in 20 overs. They did not have the best of a start, as they lost three wickets in the powerplay only, and the fourth wicket also fell in the 9th over, leaving the team at 63-4. Then came to bat the skipper of St Kitts, Jason Holder, who along with Kyle Mayers put up a reasonable partnership of 49 in five overs, bringing the team back into the game. After that, Kyle Mayers got out, and two overs later Holder was also dismissed, with the team at 130-6 in the 16th over.
Jason Holder scored 38 runs off just 21 balls with four boundaries and two sixes at a strike rate of 180.95. In the end, with some useful contributions from Naseem Shah and Abbas Afridi, the team reached a fighting total, but Holder’s innings was crucial because it brought the team back.
In the second innings, Barbados Royals were restricted to 162 all out, and St Kitts won the match by 12 runs. Holder was the standout bowler, taking four wickets in his spell. He dismissed Brandon King, Daniel Sams, Nyeem Young, and Jomel Warrican, bowling 3.2 overs for just 14 runs. Along with him, Naseem Shah and Navian Bidaisee took two wickets each, while Ashmead Nedd and Abbas Afridi picked one wicket each.
Jason Holder is making a very strong case for getting a big bid in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction. Currently, he has scored 170 runs in the CPL this season in five matches so far, which is the joint highest, and has also taken eight wickets, which is the second highest so far. Before this, in the T20I series against Pakistan, he contributed with his all-round abilities. Prior to that, in the MLC 2025, he took nine wickets in eight matches. He has been performing well wherever he is playing this year, and if he continues like this, he could surely get a big bid in the IPL 2026 auction. Holder last played in the IPL for Rajasthan Royals, where he played eight matches.