Former KKR Batter Chris Lynn Endured a Rollercoaster Finals Day in T20 Blast 2025, Hitting a Semifinal Century Before Falling Cheaply in the Final.
indian-premier-league-ipl

Former KKR Batter Endured a Rollercoaster Finals Day in T20 Blast 2025, Hitting a Semifinal Century Before Falling Cheaply in the Final

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: September 14, 2025
3 min read

He scored a century and a low score in successive matches.

Former KKR Batter Chris Lynn Endured a Rollercoaster Finals Day in T20 Blast 2025, Hitting a Semifinal Century Before Falling Cheaply in the Final.

Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Chris Lynn had a rollercoaster Finals Day in the T20 Blast 2025, scoring a century and a low score in successive matches. He showed his ruthless approach in the semifinal against Northamptonshire in Birmingham, racing away to an unbeaten century in the chase.

Lynn scored 108 runs in just 51 balls, including five boundaries and 11 maximums, at a strike rate of 211.76. 79.62% of his runs came via fours and sixes, and the batter scored 69.67% of the team’s runs alone.

When he was on a score of 78, Lynn smashed five consecutive sixes off Lloyd Pope in the 15th over to race away to a 49-ball century and make the game one-sided. The second-best score in the innings was 12 by James Vince, the only other batter to reach double digits.

ALSO READ:

That’s how big an impact Lynn made, for he kept one end tight and also batted at a high strike rate to keep Hampshire in the chase and remained unbeaten throughout. This was his fourth T20 Blast century, and he became the first batter to score a hundred on Finals Day in 22 years.

Chris Lynn couldn’t extend his semifinal heroics in T20 Blast 2025 final

The next game, on the same day, saw Lynn getting out on a low score after a magnificent knock earlier in the day. In the final against Somerset, he could only score 12 runs in seven deliveries, comprising one boundary and a maximum, at a strike rate of 171.43.

Craig Overton dismissed him in the third over, and Hampshire went on to lose the final. They batted well to score 194/6 in the first innings, thanks to fine fifties from Tom Abell (85) and James Vince (52).

However, bowlers couldn’t restrict a strong Somerset batting outfit, as they chased down the total in 19 overs. Will Smeed top-scored 94, while Sean Dickson (33) and Tom Kohler-Cadmore (23) made useful contributions.

Lynn’s hard work in the semifinal meant nothing, as Hampshire fell short, but his innings will go down in the history books, given the timing of the knock. It was a reminder of how ruthless he can be on his day, and he still possesses it, despite falling off the radar due to a decline in expertise in recent years.

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

