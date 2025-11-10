Former LSG and KKR All-Rounder Makes the Right Noises in Ranji Trophy With Timely All-Round Performance Before IPL 2026 Auction

His last IPL outing came in 2022.

Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder Shivam Mavi churned out a timely, impressive all-round show in the latest round of the Ranji Trophy before the IPL 2026 auction. He has been one of the most prolific performers for Uttar Pradesh in the domestic arena and has put on his career-best all-round performance against Nagaland.

Firstly, Mavi scored his maiden First Class century in the first innings, compiling a quick 101 in 87 balls, including 10 boundaries and five maximums, at a strike rate of 116.09. 69.30% of his runs came via fours and sixes, and his knock ensured Uttar Pradesh posted a big 535/6 after batting first in Kanpur.

He was not done just yet, for the 26-year-old later shone with the ball and bettered an already impressive First Class record with the ball. Mavi took five wickets inside eight overs while conceding only 18 runs to leave Nagaland reeling at 91/8 in pursuit of a big first-innings total.

The 26-year-old will look to add more to his tally in the coming overs and ensure he makes the right noises with both bat and ball. He has been among the most improved players recently after recovering from injuries, and these performances will certainly be noticed ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

Improved batting across formats

Shivam Mavi always had batting potential and has started to utilise it more consistently recently, as visible not only in his maiden FC ton but also in his performances in other tournaments. For instance, Mavi had a strike rate of 173.80 and a balls-per-boundary ratio of 4.20 in the previous Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Similarly, he scored 109 runs at an average of 54.50 and a strike rate of 126.74 in four innings, including a fifty, in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024/25. Mavi played a few useful cameos with the willow and showed his utility as a lower-order batter.

A fiery Shivam Mavi showing to steady the scoreboard! 28 off just 11 balls.



Watch live on SonyLIV and Sony Sports Network. #UPT20League #ANAXUPT20League #KhiladiYahanBantaHai #NKvsKR pic.twitter.com/E4gP4wGAS3 — UP T20 League (@t20uttarpradesh) August 28, 2025

His career T20 average of 8.77 and a strike rate of 119.69 can be deceiving, for he is a much better batter, at least after his recent improvements. As a bowler, Mavi would always chip in, and the improved batting returns should definitely help him become a more popular pick in the auction.

Which teams can target Shivam Mavi in the IPL 2026 auction?

Despite the Impact Player rule, Indian all-rounders are valuable, and with few quality options, Shivam Mavi has a high possibility of landing in a team in the IPL 2026 auction. Franchises like Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will release a lot of Indian all-rounders after poor performances last season, and Mavi can come as an alternate.

Even Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) need an Indian pace-bowling all-rounder to balance their squads. Shivam Mavi might be among the best options available, particularly since he has previous experience playing in the IPL.

He was unsold in the last auction due to the presence of other all-rounders, but it should change since most tried and tested options failed. To his credit, Shivam Mavi has ensured making an impact at the right time, just before the IPL 2026 auction, to boost his chances.

