Former SRH Personnel Signs Up With Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Crucial Role Before IPL 2026 Auction

The franchise finished seventh in the 2025 edition.

In a major development, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to rope in former Australian player Tom Moody as the franchise’s global director of cricket. This move by the franchise will put the Australian at the helm of the franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Durban Super Giants in the SA20, and also their Manchester based franchise in England’s 100-ball tournament.

Tom Moody has earned his name as an accomplished coach in the cricketing fraternity and has a vast experience of being at the helm of franchise since more than a decade. As per sources, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), who bought a 49% stake in the Oval Invincibles last year were keen to retain him. However, Moody chose to join forces with the Super Giants, which allows him to function under a larger umbrella.

Earlier in the summer, Moody helped the Invincibles lift their third consecutive title in the Hundred, accomplishing one of the finest achievements in the league. Previously, he had also worked with the Desert Vipers in the ILT20, managing to perform a successful stint on two occasions.

Tom Moody – An Asset For Lucknow Super Giants

Though the Lucknow Super Giants are yet to make Moody’s appointment public, it is understood that the two parties have reached an agreement, which shall soon be made public. However, the tenure of his contract has not been confirmed, with multiple factors playing a role in the same. The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) won the IPL in 2016 under the coaching of Tom Moody, which will always be one of the highlights of his coaching career.

Having said that, the Australian coach will be returning to India’s cash-rich league after parting ways with SRH in 2022. After his stint from 2013-2019, he returned in 2021 as the director of cricket, but was made the head coach soon after Trevor Bayliss left the franchise.

All said and done, his role at Lucknow Super Giants will be similar to what Zaheer Khan held during his tenure with the franchise. LSG had appointed the former Indian speedster for a period of two years, but Zaheer Khan parted ways in September this year. As for Moody, the role at LSG would be an uphill task, as it comes after a not-so-clinical season.

The Lucknow Super Giants started the season off quite clinically in 2025, but lost their momentum towards the end, to finish seventh on the points table. They had five victories in the first half of the tournament, but could only muster a solitary win in their last six fixtures. One of the most important tasks for the newly appointed director of cricket would be to strengthen their home advantage. The Rishabh Pant-led team could only win two of their home fixtures in 2025.

