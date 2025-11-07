Former SRH Skipper Set to Replace Bangladesh All-rounder in Durban’s Super Giants for SA20 2026

The fourth season of the SA20 will begin on December 26.

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Kane Williamson will replace Bangladeshi all-rounder Taijul Islam in the Durban’s Super Giants’ (DSG) squad for the SA20 2026.

Kane Willamson Returns to Durban’s Super Giants for SA20 2026

Previously, Taijul had become the first Bangladeshi player to be acquired in South Africa’s premier T20 league. DSG had signed him for R500,000 (INR 26 lakh approximately) for the upcoming SA20 season. However, the spinner’s absence has opened the door for the ex-New Zealand skipper to return to DSG’s camp for the SA20 2026.

Earlier, Williamson had a decent debut season in the SA20. He was DSG’s top run-getter, with 233 runs in eight matches, at an average of 46.60. But despite this extraordinary show, they did not retain the batter for the forthcoming edition of the league. However, now that Williamson is all set to rejoin the team, his sub-par strike rate of just 118.87 might be a concern for the franchise.

After producing an underwhelming show in the SA20’s inaugural edition, DSG had made a stunning comeback in the subsequent season. But the SA20 2024 runners-up failed to continue the momentum in the latest season, registering a bottom-place finish, with just two wins in 10 group-stage matches.

Ex-SRH Captain Kane Williamson Joins LSG for IPL 2026

Recently, the former SRH player, Williamson, has been roped in by the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. He will operate as the team’s strategic advisor in the upcoming season. Earlier, the player had a great run in his decade-long IPL career so far.

After an eight-year-long stint with the Orange Army, Williamson represented the Gujarat Titans in two consecutive seasons since the IPL 2023. The Black Caps batter has put up 2,128 runs, including 18 fifty-plus scores, in 78 matches of the cash-rich league.

However, his participation in the SA20 2026 also highlights his continuing streak of T20 league appearances around the world. Notably, Williamson has also signed a casual agreement with his national cricket board earlier that allows him to explore more opportunities in T20 leagues around the globe.

His maiden stint at the SA20 was followed by another maiden shot in England’s unconventional tournament, The Hundred 2025. Williamson, who has recently announced his retirement from the T20Is, had also made a comeback in England’s T20 Blast after seven years.

