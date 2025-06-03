Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Backs ‘This Team’ To Win IPL 2025 Final

He also mentioned that last season was especially fun for him to watch.

Former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has expressed strong support for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ahead of their IPL 2025 final clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS). Sunak, who is currently in India, said that RCB is close to his heart because of his family connection.

Rishi Sunak Talks About His Love for RCB and IPL

Speaking to TOI, he shared that he is married into a family from Bengaluru, so naturally he supports RCB. When he got married, his in-laws gave him an RCB jersey, and since then, he has followed the team closely. Sunak recalled attending matches long ago and said he even used to cheer for RCB during his time at Downing Street. He also mentioned that last season was especially fun for him to watch.

“I’m married into a Bangalore family, so RCB is my team. We went to matches a long time ago and I used to cheer them on in Downing Street,” Rishi Sunak said.

Rishi Sunak Calls Virat Kohli His Favourite Player

Sunak named Virat Kohli as his favourite player and praised him for his achievements. He also spoke about receiving a bat signed by Kohli from Indian Minister S Jaishankar during his time in office.

“It’s one of my prized possessions,” he said.

ALSO READ:

Phil Salt and Liam Livingstone Backed by Rishi Sunak

Apart from Kohli, Sunak said he is also looking forward to good performances from RCB’s English players like Phil Salt and Liam Livingstone. He said he is hopeful they will help bring the title home.

“I’m also hoping for a big contribution from RCB’s English contingent — Phil Salt, Liam Livingstone — let’s bring it home,” he added.

RCB made it to the IPL 2025 final by beating Punjab Kings in the first qualifier held in New Chandigarh. They had a good season, winning nine out of their thirteen matches and finishing second on the points table. This is their first IPL final since 2016, and they now have a big chance to win their first title at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.