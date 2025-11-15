Franchises Officially Confirm Sanju Samson Ravindra Jadeja Trade Ahead of IPL 2026 Retention Deadline.

It is one of the biggest trade deals in IPL history.

The Sanju Samson Ravindra Jadeja trade is finally official. The Sanju Samson trade was gaining ample traction since the conclusion of the previous IPL season, and his trade to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at his original price of INR 18 crore has initiated one of the biggest moves in the tournament’s history.

Samson was reportedly unhappy with the management and wanted to change the franchise ahead of the next season, as he also looked to remain in contention for the Indian team. He played 11 seasons for Rajasthan Royals (RR), from 2013 to 2015 and 2018 to 2025, and is easily their most successful player ever.

Samson scored 4219 runs at an average of 31.96 and a strike rate of 140.53 in 150 innings, including 26 fifties and two centuries, for Rajasthan Royals. As a captain, he led them in 67 matches, the most in the franchise’s history, winning 33 at a win-loss ratio of 1.030, which includes a run to the IPL 2022 final.

Ravindra Jadeja trade to Rajasthan Royals marks a new era

If Sanju Samson’s move to CSK looks big, Ravindra Jadeja re-joining RR might be even bigger, given what he achieved for the five-time champions. Joining CSK in a secret bid for more than INR 9 crore, Jadeja has been synonymous with the franchise for the last 13 years, featuring in exactly 200 matches.

ALSO READ:

As a player, he scored 2354 runs at an average of 28.02 and a 137.25 strike rate, comprising five fifties, in 149 innings. With the ball, Jadeja took 152 wickets at 29.08 runs apiece, including three four-wicket and a five-wicket haul, in 187 outings.

Now, Jadeja has joined his first IPL franchise, where his career started, at INR 14 crore ahead of the IPL 2026 retention deadline. For the Royals, he played 27 matches, taking six wickets and scoring 430 runs across the 2008 and 2009 seasons.

Aaj rumour nahi, headline likhna. Ravindra 𝑻𝒉𝒂𝒍𝒂𝒑𝒂𝒕𝒉𝒚 Jadeja is coming home ⚔️🔥 pic.twitter.com/XJT5b5plCy — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) November 15, 2025

Sam Curran included in Sanju Samson Ravindra Jadeja trade

Meanwhile, Sam Curran has also been traded to the Royals along with Jadeja. He keeps his original price of INR 2.40 crore following a successful trade, as RR look to strengthen their lower-order and pace-bowling all-rounders resources.

Last season, Curran scored 114 runs at an average of 22.80 and a strike rate of 135.71 in five innings, including a fifty. He also snared a solitary wicket but conceded 11.08 runs per over.

CSK had high hopes for him, but his returns never improved, and CSK had to opt for alternatives. For RR, he comes as a perfect pick because they lacked a pace-bowling all-rounder last season, which unbalanced the XI. While the Impact Player rule has given them the cushion to afford more specialists, at least one such all-rounder remains in demand, and Curran’s bowling might be useful on slightly slow and sluggish Jaipur pitches.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.