News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Full List of Registered Players for IPL 2026 Auction Venkatesh Iyer, Jamie Smith, Cameron Green Register at 2 Crores Base Price, Glenn Maxwell Absent
indian-premier-league-ipl

Full List of Registered Players for IPL 2026 Auction: Venkatesh Iyer, Jamie Smith, Cameron Green Register at 2 Crores Base Price, Glenn Maxwell Absent

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: December 2, 2025
4 min read

Only two Indian players have registered with the base price of INR 2 crore.

Full List of Registered Players for IPL 2026 Auction Venkatesh Iyer, Jamie Smith, Cameron Green Register at 2 Crores Base Price, Glenn Maxwell Absent

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction registered players list is out. A total of 1355 players have signed up for the mini auction hoping to get picked by a franchise in the cash-rich league. The event will be held on December 16 in Abu Dhabi and will be a one-day auction. One of the big names who has registered is Australian all-rounder Cameron Green, who missed the previous season due to injury.

Many well known Indian players have entered the IPL 2026 auction. The list includes Mayank Agarwal, KS Bharat, Rahul Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Deep, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Mavi, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldeep Sen, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tripathi, Sandeep Warrier and Umesh Yadav.

Cameron Green, Jamie Smith among the top overseas names

Among overseas names, Cameron Green, Matthew Short and Steve Smith are some of the big Australian players registered. Green, who missed the last IPL season due to injury, has a base price of INR 2 crore and many teams will target him in the auction. With Andre Russell retiring from the IPL, Green will be one of the best available options for that power hitting all rounder role. Even Josh Inglis has registered his name despite his availability being uncertain because of his wedding.

From England, Jamie Smith and Jonny Bairstow are part of the list. Many teams will look for a wicketkeeper batter this season, so this could be the perfect time for Jamie Smith to get picked. The long list also includes Rachin Ravindra from New Zealand and Sri Lankan players Wanindu Hasaranga and Matheesha Pathirana.

Among Indian players, only two have registered with the highest base price of INR 2 crore in the IPL 2026 auction. Venkatesh Iyer, who was released by KKR on the retention deadline day, and Ravi Bishnoi, who was released by LSG. Shakib Al Hasan, an experienced IPL player, has set his base price at INR 1 crore.

Glenn Maxwell Not Part of the Registered Players List

One big name missing from the long list is Australian all rounder Glenn Maxwell. Punjab Kings had picked him for INR 4.2 crore last season, which made them the fourth team of his IPL journey.

But Maxwell, now 37, suffered a fractured finger during the 2025 season and had to be replaced by another Australian all rounder, Mitchell Owen, who has been retained by PBKS ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

ALSO READ:

Players with the base price of INR 2 crore in the IPL 2026 auction

Venkatesh Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Sean Abott, Ashton Agar, Cooper Connolly, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Steve Smith, Mustafizur Rahman, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Liam Livingstone, Tymal Mills, Jamie Smith, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryll Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Rachin Ravindra, Gerald Coetzee, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Rilee Roussouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, David Wiese, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mateesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph.

Full List of Players Registered along with their Price for IPL 2026 Auction

Players Country Role Price (INR)
Venkatesh Iyer India All-Rounder 2 crore
Ravi Bishnoi India Bowler 2 crore
Mujeeb ur Rahman Afghanistan Bowler 2 crore
Naveen ul HaqAfghanistan Bowler2 crore
Sean AbbottAustralia All-Rounder 2 crore
Ashton Agar Australia All-Rounder 2 crore
Cooper Connolly Australia All-Rounder 2 crore
Jake Fraser-McGurkAustralia Batter 2 crore
Cameron Green Australia All-Rounder 2 crore
Steve Smith Australia Batter 2 crore
Josh Inglis Australia Wicketkeeper-Batter 2 crore
Mustafizur Rahman Afghanistan Bowler2 crore
Gus Atkinson England Bowler 2 crore
Tom Banton England Wicketkeeper-Batter 2 crore
Tom Curran England Bowler 2 crore
Liam DawsonEngland All-Rounder 2 crore
Ben Duckett England Batter 2 crore
Dan Lawrence England Batter 2 crore
Liam Livingstone England All-Rounder 2 crore
Tymal MillsEngland Bowler 2 crore
Jamie Smith England Wicketkeeper-Batter 2 crore
Finn AllenNew Zealand Wicketkeeper-Batter 2 crore
Michael BracewellNew Zealand All-Rounder 2 crore
Devon Conway New Zealand Wicketkeeper-Batter 2 crore
Jacob Duffy New Zealand Bowler 2 crore
Matt Henry New Zealand Bowler 2 crore
Kyle Jamieson New Zealand Bowler 2 crore
Adam Milne New Zealand Bowler 2 crore
Daryl Mitchell New Zealand All-Rounder 2 crore
Will O’RourkeNew Zealand Bowler 2 crore
Rachin Ravindra New Zealand All-Rounder 2 crore
Gerald CoetzeeSouth Africa Bowler 2 crore
David MillerSouth Africa Batter 2 crore
Lungi NgidiSouth Africa Bowler 2 crore
Anrich NortjeSouth Africa Bowler 2 crore
Rilee RoussouwSouth Africa Batter 2 crore
Tabraiz ShamsiSouth Africa Bowler 2 crore
David WieseNamibia All-Rounder 2 crore
Wanindu Hasaranga Sri Lanka All-Rounder 2 crore
Maheesh TheekshanaSri Lanka Bowler 2 crore
Matheesha Pathirana Sri Lanka Bowler 2 crore
Shai HopeWest IndiesWicketkeeper-Batter 2 crore
Jason HolderWest IndiesAll-Rounder 2 crore
Akeal Hosein West IndiesBowler 2 crore
Alzarri JosephWest IndiesBowler 2 crore
Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh All-Rounder 1 crore

Note: This is not the complete list. The full list will be updated soon.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.