Full List of Registered Players for IPL 2026 Auction: Venkatesh Iyer, Jamie Smith, Cameron Green Register at 2 Crores Base Price, Glenn Maxwell Absent

Only two Indian players have registered with the base price of INR 2 crore.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction registered players list is out. A total of 1355 players have signed up for the mini auction hoping to get picked by a franchise in the cash-rich league. The event will be held on December 16 in Abu Dhabi and will be a one-day auction. One of the big names who has registered is Australian all-rounder Cameron Green, who missed the previous season due to injury.
Many well known Indian players have entered the IPL 2026 auction. The list includes Mayank Agarwal, KS Bharat, Rahul Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Deep, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Mavi, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldeep Sen, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tripathi, Sandeep Warrier and Umesh Yadav.
Among overseas names, Cameron Green, Matthew Short and Steve Smith are some of the big Australian players registered. Green, who missed the last IPL season due to injury, has a base price of INR 2 crore and many teams will target him in the auction. With Andre Russell retiring from the IPL, Green will be one of the best available options for that power hitting all rounder role. Even Josh Inglis has registered his name despite his availability being uncertain because of his wedding.
From England, Jamie Smith and Jonny Bairstow are part of the list. Many teams will look for a wicketkeeper batter this season, so this could be the perfect time for Jamie Smith to get picked. The long list also includes Rachin Ravindra from New Zealand and Sri Lankan players Wanindu Hasaranga and Matheesha Pathirana.
Among Indian players, only two have registered with the highest base price of INR 2 crore in the IPL 2026 auction. Venkatesh Iyer, who was released by KKR on the retention deadline day, and Ravi Bishnoi, who was released by LSG. Shakib Al Hasan, an experienced IPL player, has set his base price at INR 1 crore.
One big name missing from the long list is Australian all rounder Glenn Maxwell. Punjab Kings had picked him for INR 4.2 crore last season, which made them the fourth team of his IPL journey.
But Maxwell, now 37, suffered a fractured finger during the 2025 season and had to be replaced by another Australian all rounder, Mitchell Owen, who has been retained by PBKS ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.
Venkatesh Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Sean Abott, Ashton Agar, Cooper Connolly, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Steve Smith, Mustafizur Rahman, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Liam Livingstone, Tymal Mills, Jamie Smith, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryll Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Rachin Ravindra, Gerald Coetzee, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Rilee Roussouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, David Wiese, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mateesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph.
|Players
|Country
|Role
|Price (INR)
|Venkatesh Iyer
|India
|All-Rounder
|2 crore
|Ravi Bishnoi
|India
|Bowler
|2 crore
|Mujeeb ur Rahman
|Afghanistan
|Bowler
|2 crore
|Naveen ul Haq
|Afghanistan
|Bowler
|2 crore
|Sean Abbott
|Australia
|All-Rounder
|2 crore
|Ashton Agar
|Australia
|All-Rounder
|2 crore
|Cooper Connolly
|Australia
|All-Rounder
|2 crore
|Jake Fraser-McGurk
|Australia
|Batter
|2 crore
|Cameron Green
|Australia
|All-Rounder
|2 crore
|Steve Smith
|Australia
|Batter
|2 crore
|Josh Inglis
|Australia
|Wicketkeeper-Batter
|2 crore
|Mustafizur Rahman
|Afghanistan
|Bowler
|2 crore
|Gus Atkinson
|England
|Bowler
|2 crore
|Tom Banton
|England
|Wicketkeeper-Batter
|2 crore
|Tom Curran
|England
|Bowler
|2 crore
|Liam Dawson
|England
|All-Rounder
|2 crore
|Ben Duckett
|England
|Batter
|2 crore
|Dan Lawrence
|England
|Batter
|2 crore
|Liam Livingstone
|England
|All-Rounder
|2 crore
|Tymal Mills
|England
|Bowler
|2 crore
|Jamie Smith
|England
|Wicketkeeper-Batter
|2 crore
|Finn Allen
|New Zealand
|Wicketkeeper-Batter
|2 crore
|Michael Bracewell
|New Zealand
|All-Rounder
|2 crore
|Devon Conway
|New Zealand
|Wicketkeeper-Batter
|2 crore
|Jacob Duffy
|New Zealand
|Bowler
|2 crore
|Matt Henry
|New Zealand
|Bowler
|2 crore
|Kyle Jamieson
|New Zealand
|Bowler
|2 crore
|Adam Milne
|New Zealand
|Bowler
|2 crore
|Daryl Mitchell
|New Zealand
|All-Rounder
|2 crore
|Will O’Rourke
|New Zealand
|Bowler
|2 crore
|Rachin Ravindra
|New Zealand
|All-Rounder
|2 crore
|Gerald Coetzee
|South Africa
|Bowler
|2 crore
|David Miller
|South Africa
|Batter
|2 crore
|Lungi Ngidi
|South Africa
|Bowler
|2 crore
|Anrich Nortje
|South Africa
|Bowler
|2 crore
|Rilee Roussouw
|South Africa
|Batter
|2 crore
|Tabraiz Shamsi
|South Africa
|Bowler
|2 crore
|David Wiese
|Namibia
|All-Rounder
|2 crore
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|Sri Lanka
|All-Rounder
|2 crore
|Maheesh Theekshana
|Sri Lanka
|Bowler
|2 crore
|Matheesha Pathirana
|Sri Lanka
|Bowler
|2 crore
|Shai Hope
|West Indies
|Wicketkeeper-Batter
|2 crore
|Jason Holder
|West Indies
|All-Rounder
|2 crore
|Akeal Hosein
|West Indies
|Bowler
|2 crore
|Alzarri Joseph
|West Indies
|Bowler
|2 crore
|Shakib Al Hasan
|Bangladesh
|All-Rounder
|1 crore
Note: This is not the complete list. The full list will be updated soon.
