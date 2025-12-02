Full List of Registered Players for IPL 2026 Auction: Venkatesh Iyer, Jamie Smith, Cameron Green Register at 2 Crores Base Price, Glenn Maxwell Absent

Only two Indian players have registered with the base price of INR 2 crore.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction registered players list is out. A total of 1355 players have signed up for the mini auction hoping to get picked by a franchise in the cash-rich league. The event will be held on December 16 in Abu Dhabi and will be a one-day auction. One of the big names who has registered is Australian all-rounder Cameron Green, who missed the previous season due to injury.

Many well known Indian players have entered the IPL 2026 auction. The list includes Mayank Agarwal, KS Bharat, Rahul Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Deep, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Mavi, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldeep Sen, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tripathi, Sandeep Warrier and Umesh Yadav.

Cameron Green, Jamie Smith among the top overseas names

Among overseas names, Cameron Green, Matthew Short and Steve Smith are some of the big Australian players registered. Green, who missed the last IPL season due to injury, has a base price of INR 2 crore and many teams will target him in the auction. With Andre Russell retiring from the IPL, Green will be one of the best available options for that power hitting all rounder role. Even Josh Inglis has registered his name despite his availability being uncertain because of his wedding.

From England, Jamie Smith and Jonny Bairstow are part of the list. Many teams will look for a wicketkeeper batter this season, so this could be the perfect time for Jamie Smith to get picked. The long list also includes Rachin Ravindra from New Zealand and Sri Lankan players Wanindu Hasaranga and Matheesha Pathirana.

Among Indian players, only two have registered with the highest base price of INR 2 crore in the IPL 2026 auction. Venkatesh Iyer, who was released by KKR on the retention deadline day, and Ravi Bishnoi, who was released by LSG. Shakib Al Hasan, an experienced IPL player, has set his base price at INR 1 crore.

Glenn Maxwell Not Part of the Registered Players List

One big name missing from the long list is Australian all rounder Glenn Maxwell. Punjab Kings had picked him for INR 4.2 crore last season, which made them the fourth team of his IPL journey.

But Maxwell, now 37, suffered a fractured finger during the 2025 season and had to be replaced by another Australian all rounder, Mitchell Owen, who has been retained by PBKS ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

Players with the base price of INR 2 crore in the IPL 2026 auction

Venkatesh Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Sean Abott, Ashton Agar, Cooper Connolly, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Steve Smith, Mustafizur Rahman, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Liam Livingstone, Tymal Mills, Jamie Smith, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryll Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Rachin Ravindra, Gerald Coetzee, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Rilee Roussouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, David Wiese, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mateesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph.

Full List of Players Registered along with their Price for IPL 2026 Auction

Players Country Role Price (INR) Venkatesh Iyer India All-Rounder 2 crore Ravi Bishnoi India Bowler 2 crore Mujeeb ur Rahman Afghanistan Bowler 2 crore Naveen ul Haq Afghanistan Bowler 2 crore Sean Abbott Australia All-Rounder 2 crore Ashton Agar Australia All-Rounder 2 crore Cooper Connolly Australia All-Rounder 2 crore Jake Fraser-McGurk Australia Batter 2 crore Cameron Green Australia All-Rounder 2 crore Steve Smith Australia Batter 2 crore Josh Inglis Australia Wicketkeeper-Batter 2 crore Mustafizur Rahman Afghanistan Bowler 2 crore Gus Atkinson England Bowler 2 crore Tom Banton England Wicketkeeper-Batter 2 crore Tom Curran England Bowler 2 crore Liam Dawson England All-Rounder 2 crore Ben Duckett England Batter 2 crore Dan Lawrence England Batter 2 crore Liam Livingstone England All-Rounder 2 crore Tymal Mills England Bowler 2 crore Jamie Smith England Wicketkeeper-Batter 2 crore Finn Allen New Zealand Wicketkeeper-Batter 2 crore Michael Bracewell New Zealand All-Rounder 2 crore Devon Conway New Zealand Wicketkeeper-Batter 2 crore Jacob Duffy New Zealand Bowler 2 crore Matt Henry New Zealand Bowler 2 crore Kyle Jamieson New Zealand Bowler 2 crore Adam Milne New Zealand Bowler 2 crore Daryl Mitchell New Zealand All-Rounder 2 crore Will O’Rourke New Zealand Bowler 2 crore Rachin Ravindra New Zealand All-Rounder 2 crore Gerald Coetzee South Africa Bowler 2 crore David Miller South Africa Batter 2 crore Lungi Ngidi South Africa Bowler 2 crore Anrich Nortje South Africa Bowler 2 crore Rilee Roussouw South Africa Batter 2 crore Tabraiz Shamsi South Africa Bowler 2 crore David Wiese Namibia All-Rounder 2 crore Wanindu Hasaranga Sri Lanka All-Rounder 2 crore Maheesh Theekshana Sri Lanka Bowler 2 crore Matheesha Pathirana Sri Lanka Bowler 2 crore Shai Hope West Indies Wicketkeeper-Batter 2 crore Jason Holder West Indies All-Rounder 2 crore Akeal Hosein West Indies Bowler 2 crore Alzarri Joseph West Indies Bowler 2 crore Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh All-Rounder 1 crore

Note: This is not the complete list. The full list will be updated soon.

