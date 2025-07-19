Future of CSK Aborts County Plans Due to Personal Reasons

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has pulled out of the County Championship 2025 due to personal reasons. He was supposed to debut for Yorkshire on Tuesday at Scarborough, but the plans have now been derailed.

Gaikwad has been out of action since May, when he was ruled out of IPL 2025 due to an elbow injury. He was part of the India A squad against England Lions before the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, but didn’t get any games.

He warmed the bench in both games. He was supposed to return to action in the County Championship but will need to wait further.

More to follow…