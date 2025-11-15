GT Remaining Purse After Retention – How Much Can They Spend At Auction 2026?

The franchise has released only five players before the IPL 2026 mini auction.

The GT retention list for the IPL 2026 has been released. The Gujarat Titans had finished their campaign in the Eliminator in IPL 2025. Following a dominating season, they have opted to retain most of their players before heading towards the mini auction in December. Fans eagerly checking for the GT retention list 2026 and the GT remaining purse will find it here.

Complete IPL 2026 Retention List, Released Players, and Remaining Purse Status

GT Released Players 2026 And Final Retention List

The GT retention list 2026 features some of the Indian stars, including Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna. They have also continued their stint with the key overseas figures like Jos Buttler, Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada.

The franchise have retained a total of 20 players before the IPL 2026 auction. Having said that, the Gujarat management will head to the auction with a low purse and limited slots to fill.

GT Retained Players 2026

Players Retained / Released Purse + or – Shubman Gill Retained – 16.5 crore Sai Sudharsan Retained – 8.5 crore Jos Buttler Retained – 15.75 crore Washington Sundar Retained – 3.20 crore Sai Kishore Retained – 2 crore Prasidh Krishna Retained – 9.5 crore Mohammed Siraj Retained – 12.25 crore Rashid Khan Retained – 18 crore Glenn Phillips Retained – 2 crore Anuj Rawat Retained – 30 lakh Mahipal Lomror Released + 1.70 crore Kagiso Rabada Retained – 10.75 crore Ishant Sharma Retained – 75 lakh Rahul Tewatia Retained – 4 crore Kumar Kushagra Retained – 65 lakh Shahrukh Khan Retained – 4 crore Arshad Khan Retained – 1.30 crore Manav Suthar Retained – 30 lakh Jayant Yadav Retained – 75 lakh Kulwant Khejroliya Released – 30 lakh Gurnoor Brar Retained – 1.30 crore Gerald Coetzee Released + 2.40 crore Karim Janat Released + 75 lakh Nishant Sindhu Retained – 30 lakh

After the IPL 2026 retention announcement, GT now have a purse of INR 12.9 crore remaining, with five slots including an overseas spot.

ALSO READ:

GT Remaining Purse for IPL 2026 Auction – Where Do They Stand?

With a total of 20 retentions, GT will be entering the bidding hall with the third-lowest purse after the IPL 2026 retentions. They have released only five players from their squad. They are – Mahipal Lomror, Karim Janat, Dasun Shanaka, Gerald Coetzee and Kulwant Khejroliya.

Team Remaining purse Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 43.3 crore (INR) Mumbai Indians (MI) 2.75 crores (INR) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 64.3 crore (INR) Gujarat Titans (GT) 12.9 crore (INR) Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 25.5 crore (INR) Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 16.4 crore (INR) Delhi Capitals (DC) 21.8 crore (INR) Punjab Kings (PBKS) 11.5 crore (INR) Rajasthan Royals (RR) 16.05 crore (INR) Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 22.95 crore (INR)

The GT retention list 2026 has included the franchise’s entire core squad from the previous season. With a settled squad, the Titans would now aim to refill their remaining slots in the IPL 2026 auction, set to be held on December 16 in Abu Dhabi.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.