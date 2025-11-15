GT Remaining Purse After Retention – How Much Can They Spend At Auction 2026?

The franchise has released only five players before the IPL 2026 mini auction.
The GT retention list for the IPL 2026 has been released. The Gujarat Titans had finished their campaign in the Eliminator in IPL 2025. Following a dominating season, they have opted to retain most of their players before heading towards the mini auction in December. Fans eagerly checking for the GT retention list 2026 and the GT remaining purse will find it here.
Complete IPL 2026 Retention List, Released Players, and Remaining Purse Status
The GT retention list 2026 features some of the Indian stars, including Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna. They have also continued their stint with the key overseas figures like Jos Buttler, Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada.
The franchise have retained a total of 20 players before the IPL 2026 auction. Having said that, the Gujarat management will head to the auction with a low purse and limited slots to fill.
|Players
|Retained / Released
|Purse + or –
|Shubman Gill
|Retained
|– 16.5 crore
|Sai Sudharsan
|Retained
|– 8.5 crore
|Jos Buttler
|Retained
|– 15.75 crore
|Washington Sundar
|Retained
|– 3.20 crore
|Sai Kishore
|Retained
|– 2 crore
|Prasidh Krishna
|Retained
|– 9.5 crore
|Mohammed Siraj
|Retained
|– 12.25 crore
|Rashid Khan
|Retained
|– 18 crore
|Glenn Phillips
|Retained
|– 2 crore
|Anuj Rawat
|Retained
|– 30 lakh
|Mahipal Lomror
|Released
|+ 1.70 crore
|Kagiso Rabada
|Retained
|– 10.75 crore
|Ishant Sharma
|Retained
|– 75 lakh
|Rahul Tewatia
|Retained
|– 4 crore
|Kumar Kushagra
|Retained
|– 65 lakh
|Shahrukh Khan
|Retained
|– 4 crore
|Arshad Khan
|Retained
|– 1.30 crore
|Manav Suthar
|Retained
|– 30 lakh
|Jayant Yadav
|Retained
|– 75 lakh
|Kulwant Khejroliya
|Released
|– 30 lakh
|Gurnoor Brar
|Retained
|– 1.30 crore
|Gerald Coetzee
|Released
|+ 2.40 crore
|Karim Janat
|Released
|+ 75 lakh
|Nishant Sindhu
|Retained
|– 30 lakh
After the IPL 2026 retention announcement, GT now have a purse of INR 12.9 crore remaining, with five slots including an overseas spot.
ALSO READ:
With a total of 20 retentions, GT will be entering the bidding hall with the third-lowest purse after the IPL 2026 retentions. They have released only five players from their squad. They are – Mahipal Lomror, Karim Janat, Dasun Shanaka, Gerald Coetzee and Kulwant Khejroliya.
|Team
|Remaining purse
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|43.3 crore (INR)
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|2.75 crores (INR)
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|64.3 crore (INR)
|Gujarat Titans (GT)
|12.9 crore (INR)
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|25.5 crore (INR)
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
|16.4 crore (INR)
|Delhi Capitals (DC)
|21.8 crore (INR)
|Punjab Kings (PBKS)
|11.5 crore (INR)
|Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|16.05 crore (INR)
|Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
|22.95 crore (INR)
The GT retention list 2026 has included the franchise’s entire core squad from the previous season. With a settled squad, the Titans would now aim to refill their remaining slots in the IPL 2026 auction, set to be held on December 16 in Abu Dhabi.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.