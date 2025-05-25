News
GT vs CSK Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match
indian-premier-league-ipl

GT vs CSK Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Today IPL 2025 Match

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: May 25, 2025 - 2 min read

Chennai Super Kings are currently at the bottom of the points table.

GT vs CSK Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match

Match No. 67 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be played between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Let’s check the GT vs CSK Playing 11 for today.

Gujarat Titans lost their last match to Lucknow Super Giants by 33 runs. They’ve played 13 matches, winning nine and earning 18 points. If they win this game, they’ll secure a place in the top two.

Chennai Super Kings are currently at the bottom of the points table. They lost their previous match against Rajasthan Royals by six wickets and have managed just three wins from 13 games, with ten losses.

GT vs CSK Playing 11 Today

Both Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings are likely to stick with the same playing XI for this match.

Gujarat Titans Playing 11

Gujarat Titans are likely to stick with their current lineup, which has been delivering consistent results.

GT XI: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Impact Players: Sai Sudharsan, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Dasun Shanaka.

ALSO READ: GT vs CHE Dream11 Prediction

GT Batting Order:

  • Openers: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan (likely impact player)
  • No.3: Jos Buttler
  • Middle-order: Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan
  • Lower-order: Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

ALSO READ: Top Captaincy Picks for GT vs CHE

Chennai Super Kings Playing 11

Chennai Super Kings may stick with the same XI.

CSK XI: Ayush Mhatre, Devon Conway, Urvil Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (w/c), Anshul Kamboj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed

Impact Players: Matheesha Pathirana, Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh

ALSO READ: GT vs CHE Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips

CSK Batting Order:

  • Openers: Ayush Mhatre, Devon Conway
  • No.3: Urvil Patel
  • Middle-order: Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni
  • Lower-order: Anshul Kamboj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana (likely impact player)

