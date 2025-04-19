GT vs DC Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Today IPL 2025 Match

Both teams are expected to go with the same playing eleven.
Match No. 35 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be played between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Gujarat Titans are coming into this game after a six-wicket loss to Lucknow Super Giants. They have played six matches so far, winning four and losing two.
Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, are in great form. They won their last match against Rajasthan Royals in a Super Over and have five wins from six matches, with just one loss.
Although Gujarat Titans lost their last match, they are still in good form and overall in a good position this season. They are expected to stick with the same playing eleven for this game.
GT XI: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj
Impact Players: Prasidh Krishna, Mahipal Lomror, Nishant Sindhu, Anuj Rawat, Jayant Yadav
Delhi Capitals are also likely to go with the same playing eleven, as they won their previous match and would want to continue with the winning combination.
DC XI: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma
Impact Players: Mukesh Kumar, Darshan Nalkande, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay
