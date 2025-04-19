News
GT vs DC Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 19, 2025

GT vs DC Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Today IPL 2025 Match

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Both teams are expected to go with the same playing eleven.

GT vs DC Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match

Match No. 35 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be played between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Titans are coming into this game after a six-wicket loss to Lucknow Super Giants. They have played six matches so far, winning four and losing two.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, are in great form. They won their last match against Rajasthan Royals in a Super Over and have five wins from six matches, with just one loss.

GT vs DC Playing 11 Today

Both teams are expected to go with the same playing eleven that featured in their last respective matches.

Gujarat Titans Playing 11

Although Gujarat Titans lost their last match, they are still in good form and overall in a good position this season. They are expected to stick with the same playing eleven for this game.

GT XI: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj

Impact Players: Prasidh Krishna, Mahipal Lomror, Nishant Sindhu, Anuj Rawat, Jayant Yadav

ALSO READ: GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction

GT Batting Order:

  • Openers: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill
  • No.3: Jos Buttler
  • Middle-order: Washington Sundar, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia
  • Lower-order: Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna (likely impact player)

ALSO READ: Top Captaincy Picks for GT vs DC

Delhi Capitals Playing 11

Delhi Capitals are also likely to go with the same playing eleven, as they won their previous match and would want to continue with the winning combination.

DC XI: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma

Impact Players: Mukesh Kumar, Darshan Nalkande, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay

ALSO READ: GT vs DC Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips

DC Batting Order:

  • Openers: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel
  • No.3: Karun Nair
  • Middle-order: KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma
  • Lower-order: Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar (likely impact player)

Delhi Capitals
GT vs DC
Gujarat Titans
IPL 2025

Kagiso Rabada featured in the first two games of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 but returned home for personal reasons.
