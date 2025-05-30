News
GT vs MI Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match Eliminator
indian-premier-league-ipl

GT vs MI Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Today IPL 2025 Match Eliminator

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: May 30, 2025 - 3 min read

Both teams are likely to make some changes to their playing XI for this important match.

GT vs MI Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match Eliminator

Eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be played between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur. Let’s check the GT vs MI Playing 11 for today.

Gujarat Titans ended the league stage in third place with 18 points from 14 matches. They won nine games and lost five. However, their campaign took a hit in the final league match as they lost to Chennai Super Kings by 83 runs. A win in that game would have secured them a spot in Qualifier 1, but the defeat pushed them into the Eliminator.

Mumbai Indians finished just below GT in fourth place with 16 points, having won eight and lost six matches. They too missed the chance to finish in the top two after losing their final league game to Punjab Kings by seven wickets. A win in that match could have changed their path in the playoffs.

GT vs MI Playing 11 Today



Gujarat Titans Playing 11

For Gujarat Titans, Kagiso Rabada and Jos Buttler will not be available as they have left for international duties. Kusal Mendis is likely to replace Buttler at the top of the order, while Gerald Coetzee, who played in the last match, might retain his place in the playing XI.

GT XI: Shubman Gill(c), Kusal Mendis(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Impact Players: Sai Sudharsan, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma

ALSO READ: GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction Eliminator

GT Batting Order:

  • Openers: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan (likely impact player)
  • No.3: Kusal Mendis
  • Middle-order: Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan
  • Lower-order: Gerald Coetzee, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

ALSO READ: Top Captaincy Picks for GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Mumbai Indians Playing 11

Mumbai Indians will be without Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks, and Corbin Bosch, who are unavailable due to international duties. Jonny Bairstow is likely to replace Rickelton at the top, while Charith Asalanka could come in for Jacks in the middle order. Mitchell Santner, who played in the previous match, is expected to keep his place in the playing XI. Additionally, the fitness of Tilak Varma and Deepak Chahar is uncertain after both picked up injuries during the last game.

MI XI: Jonny Bairstow (w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Charith Asalanka, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Impact Players: Karn Sharma, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Satyanarayana Raju, Reece Topley

ALSO READ: GT vs MI Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips

MI Batting Order:

  • Openers: Jonny Bairstow, Rohit Sharma
  • No.3: Suryakumar Yadav
  • Middle-order: Tilak Varma, Charith Asalanka, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir
  • Lower-order: Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma (likely impact player)

GT vs MI
Gujarat Titans
IPL 2025
Mumbai Indians
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

