GT vs SRH Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Today IPL 2025 Match

Match No. 51 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be played between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Gujarat Titans were beaten by Rajasthan Royals in their last game, where they lost by eight wickets. Out of the nine matches they have played, they have won six and lost three.
Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, defeated Chennai Super Kings by five wickets in their previous match. They have managed to win three games and have lost six so far this season.
Gujarat Titans might make a change to their playing eleven, while Sunrisers Hyderabad are likely to stick with the same team from their last match.
Karim Janat made his debut for Gujarat Titans in the last match, but he conceded a lot of runs. So, GT might consider bringing Sherfane Rutherford back into the side for the upcoming game. Meanwhile, captain Shubman Gill, who was used only as an Impact Player and did not take the field in the second innings against Rajasthan Royals due to a back spasm, might be fit enough to play this match.
GT XI: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
Impact Players: Ishant Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Arshad Khan, Dasun Shanaka
SRH are coming off a win in their last match, so they are likely to stick with the same playing eleven.
SRH XI: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami
Impact Players: Travis Head, Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder
