GT vs SRH Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Today IPL 2025 Match

Match No. 51 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be played between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Titans were beaten by Rajasthan Royals in their last game, where they lost by eight wickets. Out of the nine matches they have played, they have won six and lost three.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, defeated Chennai Super Kings by five wickets in their previous match. They have managed to win three games and have lost six so far this season.

GT vs SRH Playing 11 Today

Gujarat Titans might make a change to their playing eleven, while Sunrisers Hyderabad are likely to stick with the same team from their last match.

Gujarat Titans Playing 11

Karim Janat made his debut for Gujarat Titans in the last match, but he conceded a lot of runs. So, GT might consider bringing Sherfane Rutherford back into the side for the upcoming game. Meanwhile, captain Shubman Gill, who was used only as an Impact Player and did not take the field in the second innings against Rajasthan Royals due to a back spasm, might be fit enough to play this match.

GT XI: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Impact Players: Ishant Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Arshad Khan, Dasun Shanaka

GT Batting Order:

Openers: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill

Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill No.3: Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler Middle-order: Sherfane Rutherford, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia

Sherfane Rutherford, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia Lower-order: Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma (likely impact player)

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing 11

SRH are coming off a win in their last match, so they are likely to stick with the same playing eleven.

SRH XI: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami

Impact Players: Travis Head, Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder

SRH Batting Order:

Openers: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head (likely impact player)

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head (likely impact player) No.3: Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan Middle-order: Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis

Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis Lower-order: Pat Cummins, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami

