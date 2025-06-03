News
Gujarat Titans Pair To Miss Second England Lions vs India A Test, Set To Arrive Later
Gujarat Titans Pair To Miss Second England Lions vs India A Test, Set To Arrive Later

Last updated: June 3, 2025 - 2 min read
Gujarat Titans Pair To Miss Second England Lions vs India A Test, Set To Arrive Later

In a recent development coming in, Gujarat Titans star batting duo of Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan will miss the second England Lions vs India A Test, slated to start from June 6.

The pair was initially expected to join the team before the fixture but it is now understood that they will travel with the main squad, which lands in England on the same day the unofficial Test begins.

Playing the fixture would have helped both Gill and Sai to get acclimatised to the English conditions, apart from the challenge of the mental shift from T20 to red-ball cricket after playing an intense season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

They will, however, get some practice time before the main series begins with an intra-squad game lined up between India A and the senior squad.

The actual series will see Men in Blue take on the Three Lions in a high-profile five-match leg, which starts from June 20.

KL Rahul to be available for second England Lions vs India A Test

Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul, who is set to shoulder a lot of responsibility in the upcoming series, especially after the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, has already reached England and is expected to join the India A squad for the second Test. Apart from Rahul, Akash Deep is another name who will also be available for selection.

The fast bowler sustained a back injury following the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia but regained fitness by early April, featuring in IPL 2025 for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). However, he did not play in the first unofficial match, although he was in Canterbury and primarily trained with the squad, delivering short bowling spells during breaks over the four-day period.

The first unofficial Test ended in a draw where the Indian batters performed but the bowlers struggled.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

