Gujarat Titans Set to Lose X-factor Overseas Pace Duo into IPL 2025 Auction Pool

After two fabulous seasons in IPL 2022 and 2023, the Gujarat Titans (GT) tasted the harsh reality of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2024. It was the first time they failed to qualify for playoffs, ending in the eighth position on the points table with only five wins.

As they look ahead to a fresh season, GT might make several changes to every department, including the coaching staff. Ashish Nehra’s role with GT might end, and Gary Kirsten has already moved aside.

Some significant personnel alterations will also occur due to the dynamics of the IPL auction, and the team will lose a few quality players. Among them might be the left-arm speedsters, Joshua Little and Spencer Johnson, the overseas duo of GT.

Little has been part of the franchise since 2023 when GT bought him at INR 4.40 crore. Meanwhile, Johnson came with massive hype and fetched INR 10 crore after intense bidding to play for the 2022 champions.

How's that for an IMPACT!



Impact Player Joshua Little knocks the stumps to get Cameron Green OUT ☝️#TATAIPL | #Qualifier2 | #GTvMI pic.twitter.com/cSw6W7QjA1 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 26, 2023

Why will GT release Joshua Little and Spencer Johnson?

Gujarat Titans have Rashid Khan, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kane Williamson, Spencer Johnson, and Joshua Little among the main overseas players. Rashid is a lock and will be among the first retentions before the mega auction.

Then, they might select one between David Miller and Azmatullah Omarzai as their second overseas retention. While Miller is a runaway match-winner in T20s, Omarzai provides value with both bat and ball and can be a long-term investment.

That leaves no place for Joshua Little and Spencer Johnson. There’s little doubt over the quality of these two pacers, but the auction dynamics are often harsh ahead of a mega one.

The team has better options to retain who might be impossible to re-buy if they go into the auction. Hence, GT will likely look beyond the two left-arm pacers.

Future of Joshua Little and Spencer Johnson

Joshua Little and Spencer Johnson are quality bowlers who provide value in all phases. Their new-ball bowling is valuable, given the duo move the ball at pace.

Generally, the teams like to have a couple of left-arm pace options in their squad, and these two fit perfectly. With age on their side, both can be a long-term investment since they will only improve from here on.

Not many quality left-armers will be available in the auction, meaning the duo can fetch a massive amount again. Their previous exposure to the league will also benefit them since the teams would want some experience from their overseas players.

GT themselves might re-bid for one or both of them, given they have budget and requirements by the time their names come. All in all, Little and Spencer will definitely find buyers and be part of any side in IPL 2025.

