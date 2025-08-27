Gujarat Titans Star Continues Blazing Form, Keeps His IPL 2026 Spot Firmly in Place

He scored 538 runs in 14 matches of the IPL 2025.

Star Gujarat Titans (GT) wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler is consistently putting up some smashing performances in The Hundred 2025. After a stellar Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, the Manchester Originals player is also currently the second-highest run-scorer of the ongoing edition of the 100-ball tournament. With 283 runs in eight fixtures at an average of 40.42, Buttler has almost finalised a spot in GT’s retention list ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals

After electing to bowl first, the Manchester Originals continued to snare wickets in regular intervals and restricted the Northern Superchargers to just 139/8. Thomas Aspinwall led the charge with three crucial scalps, while James Anderson and Josh Tongue bagged two apiece.

While chasing the low target, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opener and the Originals captain, Phil Salt, once again failed to break his poor streak of runs and went back to the pavilion after scoring a 13-ball nine. However, Buttler starred with his blistering 70 runs off 37 balls at a fierce strike rate of 189.19. His 99-run partnership off just 48 deliveries, with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) youngster Rachin Ravindra (47 off 23), powered them to a seven-wicket consolation win over the Superchargers.

With just three wins in eight matches, the Originals have already been eliminated from the race to clinch The Hundred 2025 title. On the other hand, the Superchargers have finished the league stage with five wins and qualified for the knockouts.

Jos Buttler Strengthens Gujarat Titans Retention Chances Ahead of IPL 2026

After a seven-year stint with the Rajasthan Royals (RR), the English gloveman has had a stunning season for his new franchise GT in the latest season of the cash-rich league. The INR 15.75 recruit of the Titans justified his price tag well and played a crucial role in the team’s journey to the IPL 2025 playoffs.

The formidable No.3 of GT notched up 538 runs in 14 league-stage matches at a fiery strike rate of 163.03, including a highest score of 97 not out against the Delhi Capitals (DC). Following these exceptional stats from the latest season and his continued purple patch in The Hundred 2025, the franchise would definitely look to retain the player before shaping up their squad for IPL 2026.