'He is a different character' - Indian legend opens up on the Virat Kohli-Shubman Gill comparisons

The comparisons between Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli are more than ever now after the conclusion of the game between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium last night.

While Virat Kohli is an established player with a number of records to his name, Shubman Gill has just become a permanent member of the Indian team.

However, Shubman Gill is supposed to be the next big thing in world cricket, and his game is supposed to be as compact as Virat Kohli. There are numerous similarities in the batting styles of Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli, which are often the talking points.

Last night, Virat Kohli first amassed a blistering knock against Gujarat Titans in what was a must-win game for Royal Challengers Bangalore. It was an eye-pleasing knock full of some glorious shots throughout.

In reply, Shubman Gill also hit a majestic ton during the second innings, which was also filled with beautiful shots. Clearly, Shubman Gill is following in the footsteps of Virat Kohli and showing that he can do everything Virat does with the willow in hand.

Harbhajan Singh compares Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli

Harbhajan Singh, who knows both Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli very well, has pointed out the difference between the batting styles of the two marvellous batters. Harbhajan stated that Shubman Gill is not as intense as Virat Kohli, but he possesses he has his own persona.

“Shubman Gill constructs his innings brilliantly. He has his own persona and possesses that lazy elegance, unlike intense Virat Kohli. He can play all kinds of shots with ease, just like Kohli, but he won't appear as aggressive as Kohli with his body language. He is a different character. He's such a prospective talent for India,” exclaimed Harbhajan in a show with Star Sports.

Harbhajan Singh has made a valid point about the difference in aggression between the two players. Virat Kohli is always pumped up, and while Shubman Gill is equally consistent, he doesn’t show that much aggression on the field.

Whatever the differences may be, there is no doubt that the rise of Shubman Gill is auspicious news for Indian cricket. Virat Kohli has served Indian cricket for now, and it’s time for Shubman Gill to carry on the legacy.

