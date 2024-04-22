Hardik Pandya burns two reviews and two balls; also plays a negative knock

Hardik Pandya burned two reviews in two deliveries before getting dismissed against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in an away fixture in Jaipur.

The events unfolded in the 19th over of the first innings bowled by Avesh Khan.

Hardik Pandya burned two reviews in two deliveries before getting dismissed against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in an away fixture in Jaipur. The events unfolded in the 19th over of the first innings bowled by Avesh Khan.

Firstly, Avesh Khan attempted a wide yorker, which Hardik Pandya tried to place over the cover region while moving across. The ball went just outside the wide line, but the umpire didn’t adjudge it as an extra, and Pandya decided to challenge the umpire’s call.

The replays showed Hardik had moved outside the off stump, so it was not a wide ball, and Mumbai Indians (MI) lost a review. On the next delivery, Avesh bowled a full toss, but Pandya missed his shot, and the ball hit his pads.

Also Read: Yuzvendra Chahal becomes the first bowler to claim 200 wickets in the IPL

As RR fielders appealed, the umpire raised his finger, and Hardik again reviewed in an attempt to save his wicket. But the ball trajectory gave three reds, and Hardik not only lost his wicket but also wasted both reviews to leave MI in trouble.

Tilak Varma and Nehal Wadhera do the rescue job for Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians didn’t have a great start to their innings, losing four wickets in 52 runs in the eighth over. However, two young batters - Tilak Varma and Nehal Wadhera - steadied the ship and put MI back on track on what looked like a decent surface for batting.

The duo stitched a vital 99-run partnership at an ideal tempo and set a perfect stage for the upcoming batters to build on. Tilak scored 65 runs off 45 deliveries, while Wadhera added 49 in 24 balls to his tally to bring MI out of troubled waters after early blows.

Innings Break!



Mumbai Indians set a 🎯 of 180 for Rajasthan Royals!



Will it be enough? Chase coming up shortly ⏳



Follow the Match ▶️ https://t.co/Mb1gd0UfgA#TATAIPL | #RRvMI pic.twitter.com/GMSfHVUj9w — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 22, 2024

However, once the partnership was broken, MI lost the plot again and couldn’t finish on a high. The likes of Hardik Pandya and Tim David couldn’t provide the impetus to the innings, as Mumbai Indians ended on 179/9.

Sandeep Sharma was the standout bowler despite coming off an injury for Rajasthan Royals, taking five wickets in 18 runs. Trent Boult took two wickets, while Avesh Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed a batter each.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.