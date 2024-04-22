Yuzvendra Chahal becomes the first bowler to claim 200 wickets in the IPL

Yuzvendra Chahal has registered his name in the history books by becoming the first-ever bowler to scalp 200 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Yuzvendra Chahal has registered his name in the history books by becoming the first-ever bowler to scalp 200 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He achieved this feat during Rajasthan Royals’ game against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Jaipur, dismissing Mohammad Nabi in the 8th over.

Chahal has taken 152 innings to reach a milestone no other player can in the toughest T20 league of the world. He has been a stalwart in the competition and always picks wickets for his team.

Chahal has featured for three different teams - Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and Rajasthan Royals (RR) - in IPL. However, he has been successful mainly for RCB and RR, which paved the way for his spot in the national team in white-ball formats.

When RCB left Chahal ahead of IPL 2022, they were heavily criticised, for they moved on from their best bowler ever. However, Rajasthan Royals have used his services precisely, and Chahal has been their leading wicket-taker since IPL 2022.

Rajasthan Royals look to consolidate their top spot

Rajasthan Royals have been the best team in the competition, and Chahal has played a pivotal role in their success. As RR take on Mumbai Indians at their fortress, they hope to consolidate their position at the top with seven wins in eight matches.

Chahal has always been successful against the five-time champions Mumbai Indians. Before this game, he had 28 wickets at an average of 20.28 and a strike rate of 15.64 in 19 outings against them.

While playing for the Indian team, Chahal has blown hot and cold, but he has been mighty effective for his IPL franchise almost every season. He also bowls in death overs for Rajasthan Royals, showing how much trust the team management has put in him, and to Chaha’s credit, he has often proved the decision correct by performing according to the expectations.

Rajasthan Royals have been among the most consistent and impressive units in the past few years. Yuzvendra Chahal has been among the best performers for his team and in the whole competition with the ball.

