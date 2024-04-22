Heavy fine imposed on Virat Kohli for his actions during KKR vs RCB clash

Virat Kohli was involved in an altercation with the on-field umpires regarding his dismissal during KKR vs RCB match at Eden Gardens.

Virat Kohli argues with the umpires as Faf du Plessis looks on.

RCB batter Virat Kohli has been fined 50 percent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders played on April 21 (Sunday) at Eden Gardens. Kohli was involved in an altercation with the on-field umpire after he was given out to a waist-high full toss, which was deemed as a fair delivery by the TV umpire Michael Gough.

"Mr Virat Kohli, Batter, Royal Challengers Bengaluru has been fined 50 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during Match 36 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on April 21, 2024," an IPL statement read.

"Kohli committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," the statement further added.

What was the incident?

The incident happened during the first ball of the third over of RCB's run-chase when KKR quick Harshit Rana slipped in a slow and high full toss. It came at an awkward height as Kohli took an evasive action. The leading edge popped up in the air and it was taken by the bowler himself. The on-field umpire reviewed it upstairs checking for a waist-high no ball.

But unfortunately for Kohli, TV umpire Michael Gough gave him out. As a result, Kohli was left fuming and argued with the on-field umpires. The replays suggested that Kohli was outside the batting crease when he made contact and the Hawk-eye trajectory showed it to be going below his waist. Virat Kohli was dismissed for 18 runs off just 7 balls. He hit 2 sixes and 1 four during his knock.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru went on to lose the game by just 1 run in a thrilling game of cricket. For RCB, Will Jacks and Rajat Patidar smashed quickfire half-centuries. Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik and Karn Sharmma played good cameos in the end but that didn't stop KKR to win their fifth game of this season.

With this defeat, Royal Challengers Bengaluru remain at the bottom of the points table while Kolkata Knight Riders move up to the second spot. Andre Russell was adjudged Player of the Match for his allround performance.

