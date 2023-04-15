Watch: Harry Brook trolls fans back after epic IPL hundred

The England batter stood unleashed for SRH in their fourth IPL 2023 fixture after facing social media naysaying over his failures in the earlier matches.

Harry Brook took the opportunity in the aftermath of his scintillating hundred for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to shut the naysayers up and troll a section of fans back, who had gone after him while he struggled in his initial games of the IPL 2023.

After going through successive failures at the start of his maiden IPL stint, Brook produced a tremendous hundred in the league-stage encounter against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday (April 14).

His knock of 100 off 55 balls, featuring 12 fours and 3 sixes, not only helped SRH conquer the KKR challenge at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata but also earned the elegant young right-hander rich praise from all corners.

That, in stark contrast to the criticism he faced for not living upto his hefty price tag in the first three matches of SRH's campaign. Harry Brook had been severally trolled by Indian fans, who, however, became his source of motivation ahead of the century.

Harry Brook's response to Indian fans after maiden IPL ton

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony where he got awarded the 'Player of the Match', Harry Brook said it was important for him that he could shut the naysayers up after they spoke a great deal of "rubbish" about him on social media as he went through a phase of low scores at the beginning of IPL 2023.

"I was putting pressure on myself a little bit after the first few games. You go on social media and people are calling you rubbish. You start to doubt yourself a little bit," Brook said.

"I just went out there with an 'I don't care' mentality tonight and thankfully it came off. There are a lot of Indian fans out there who'll say 'well done' tonight. But they were slagging me off a few days ago. Glad I could shut them up, to be honest," he added.



Brook, who had been purchased by 2016 champions SRH for a whopping INR 13.25 crores at the mini auction held late last year, made scores of just 13, 3 and 13 in the first three games. The 24-year-old, however, made up for the strife with a maiden IPL century that gave the 'Orange Army' their second win in four matches.