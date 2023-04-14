Overseas Star rejoins Delhi Capitals after his wedding

Mitchell Marsh was unavailable for Delhi Capitals as he flew back to Australia to get married last week. However, the Aussie all-rounder was spotted training with the Delhi Capitals’ other team members earlier today. It means that Marsh is back in India after completing the marriage rituals.

Marsh didn’t feature in the last two matches against Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians. His inclusion will bolster the batting unit of the Delhi Capitals, who have struggled to get going with the willow this season.

Mitchell Marsh joins Delhi Capitals again after returning from Australia

Mitchell Marsh practised with the team today, as seen earlier in the day. The 31-year-old didn’t play DC’s last two matches as he went back to get married. That was a massive blow for Delhi Capitals.

Marsh is a quality player who contributes to all the departments. The Perth-born also started bowling for Delhi Capitals after recovering from his injury. His experience and expertise will help Delhi get back on track after losing four consecutive matches in IPL 2023.

The all-rounder couldn’t contribute significantly in the first two matches he played in. In the opening game against Lucknow Super Giants, Marsh was dismissed on a golden duck by the fiery pacer Mark Wood. Further, he could manage only 4 runs off as many balls against Gujarat Titans in DC’s second game. He took only one wicket in this game before moving back to Australia.

Marsh will look for improved performances in the remaining games of the season. DC are in desperate need of good shows from their overseas contingent, who have massively underperformed so far.

Mitchell Marsh’s abilities in this format are not unknown. He is a run-away match-winner on his day. Marsh’s improvement as a player has been tremendous in the last couple of years or so.

The injuries have plagued his career right from the start. Now and then, Marsh gets injured. But he has worked a lot to protect himself from getting injured frequently.

Marsh was seen diving around while doing the fielding drills today. Expect him to be slotted back in the XI straightaway in the next rubber. Delhi Capitals face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the day game tomorrow.