Harshal Patel explains why he did not celebrate MS Dhoni's wicket

MS Dhoni has been in superb hitting form in IPL 2024. He has scored 110 runs so far at a strike rate of 224.48. While coming in to face the last few balls, Dhoni has made a huge impact for Chennai Super Kings with his whirlwind cameos.

On Sunday (April 5) against Punjab Kings though, Dhoni was dismissed for a golden duck leaving the crowd at Dharamsala at a stunned silence. He was dismissed by Harshal Patel by a superb slower yorker that dipped on him and went under his bat to shatter the stumps. This was just the second time Dhoni has been dismissed this season.

Why didn't Harshal Patel celebrate MS Dhoni's wicket?

After picking up the big wicket, Harshal Patel did not celebrate it by saying that he has too much respect for the former Indian captain. While speaking on Jio Cinema after the first innings, Harshal also revealed his game plan to bowl on the dry wicket at Dharamsala.

"Wicket was on drier side. I have too much respect for him to celebrate when I get him out . One of the advantages of playing a day game is that the square is quite rough. So the ball starts reversing. In my first over it was reversing," Harshal explained.

"It's all about the feel of that delivery. More you bowl the better you get. Most batters don't pick it. Have been practicing in the nets, and when it comes out it gives you great results," he added.

Harshal Patel bowled an excellent spell and picked up 3-24 in 4 overs. He used his skills and experience to reduce Chennai Super Kings to 167-9 in 20 overs. However, Punjab Kings could only score 139-9 in 20 overs. Ravindra Jadeja scored 43 runs off 26 balls and picked up 3-20 to turn the match into CSK's favour.

Chennai Super Kings won this low-scoring encounter by 28 runs and climbed to the third position in the points table with 6 wins from 11 matches.

