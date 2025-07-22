He Didn’t Get A Game In IPL 2025, But RCB Might Think Of Buying Him Back In IPL 2026 Auction

RCB could consider buying back a promising batter at the IPL 2026 auction.

New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert put up an impressive performance during their T20I tri-series match against South Africa in Harare on Tuesday.

Seifert scored an unbeaten 66 runs from 48 balls, hitting six fours and two sixes during his knock. Seifert’s knock will likely persuade Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to buy him back at the IPL 2026 auction, after having acquired him during IPL 2025.

Why Royal Challengers Bengaluru cannot retain Tim Seifert ahead of IPL 2026

Royal Challengers Bengaluru cannot retain Tim Seifert because the Black Caps cricketer was signed as a temporary replacement. Several overseas players pulled out of the IPL when the tournament resumed on May 17 following the one-week suspension due to the India-Pakistan political conflict.

Because of this, the IPL allowed teams to name temporary replacements for the overseas players who were unavailable for the fag end of IPL 2025, including the playoffs and the final.

Tim Seifert was one such replacement. The 30-year-old joined Royal Challengers Bengaluru for INR 2 crore as a replacement for England’ Jacob Bethell, who was unavailable for the IPL playoffs and the final because of international commitments.

Tim Seifert, however, did not get to play a single match for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the final to lift their maiden IPL title.



Post the IPL, he played for San Francisco Unicorns in the Major League Cricket (MLC) tournament wherein he scored just 114 runs from six innings.

ALSO READ:

Coming back to Tuesday’s game, the Wanganui-born cricketer forged a 51-run partnership with opener Devon Conway (19), who failed to convert a start into a big knock. Seifert then lost Rachin Ravindra (3) and Mark Chapman (10) as well at regular intervals, but a 51-run stand with Daryl Mitchell (20*) for the fourth wicket eventually sealed the deal for the Kiwis as they chased down 135 runs.

