‘He Keeps Stepping Up…’: LSG Coach Defends Rishabh Pant After a Dismal IPL 2025 Season

Lucknow Super Giants are out of the IPL 2025 playoffs contention.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) head coach Justin Langer has supported the team’s new skipper Rishabh Pant, after a tough season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. During their latest match against the Gujarat Titans (GT), Langer spoke about Pant’s consistency and discipline during this challenging phase of his career.

“You always judge a person’s character by how they go through tough times. Rishabh has stayed consistent the whole way through. I really respect that. We all know what he’s been through over the last couple of years, but he keeps stepping up, he keeps performing, he wants to get out in the middle, and he wants to keep fighting hard for the boys. He’s done a really good job and that’s a sign of a really strong person,” he said during the live broadcast of the match.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 Top Two Qualification Scenarios: Can RCB, GT, PBKS or MI Seal a Top Spot?

Justin Langer on Poor Show by LSG in IPL 2025

The former Australia coach also shared his take on their poor season in the IPL 2025. Langer admitted that they have not been able to turn the momentum on their side in this edition. However, he emphasised the strengths of LSG while revealing his wish to finish the league stage better.

“There’s always something to play for. There are guys who haven’t had great seasons who want to showcase their talents and as a team, we respect that we haven’t been at our best the last few games. There’s no excuse for that, but we want to show that we’ve got a very good core. We’ve got a closely-knit team. There’s no doubt about that. So it’d be nice to finish off strongly,” he stated.

ALSO READ:

Rishabh Pant in IPL 2025

Following his release from the Delhi Capitals squad, Pant was acquired by LSG for a mammoth INR 27 crore in the IPL 2025 player auction. However, the southpaw couldn’t justify the huge investment by the franchise.

He has scored only 151 runs in 13 matches so far. Apart from last night’s cameo against GT (16 runs off 6 deliveries), his only notable knock of this season came against the bottom-placed Chennai Super Kings (63 runs off 49 balls).

With 12 points in 13 matches, Pant’s LSG failed to make it to the IPL 2025 playoffs. The franchise will play their last fixture against the second-placed Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Ekana Stadium on May 27.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.