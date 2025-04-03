News
Varun Chakravarthy Ajinkya Rahane KKR vs SRH IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 4, 2025

‘He Was the Best Tonight’: Varun Chakravarthy Hails Ajinkya Rahane’s Captaincy As KKR Beat SRH in IPL 2025

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Varun Chakravarthy hailed Ajinkya Rahane after KKR's win over SRH in IPL 2025.

Varun Chakravarthy Ajinkya Rahane KKR vs SRH IPL 2025

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Varun Chakravarthy was full of praise for his team’s skipper Ajinkya Rahane following their dominant win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL 2025 on Thursday.

Varun hails Rahane’s captaincy

Varun Chakravarthy finished with impressive figures of 3/22 as Kolkata Knight Riders clinched an 80-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, who were all out for 120 while looking to chase down a target of 201. “He (Rahane) is captaining us for the first time, he was the best tonight,” Varun said after the match.

How the KKR vs SRH match turned out to be

Sunrisers Hyderabad had won the toss and asked Kolkata Knight Riders to bat first at the Eden Gardens. The hosts, however, got off to a shaky start as they lost openers Quinton de Kock (1) and Sunil Narine (7) in the powerplay. However, skipper Ajinkya Rahane (38) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (50) led Kolkata Knight Riders’ recovery with an 81-run stand for the third wicket.

Despite the dismissals of Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi within a space of three overs, Venkatesh Iyer (60) and Rinku Singh (32*) made sure Kolkata Knight Riders posted a challenging total of 200/6. In the visitors’ run chase, apart from Varun, Vaibhav Arora (3/29), Harshit Rana (1/15), Andre Russell (2/21) and Sunil Narine (1/30) were all among the wickets.

ALSO READ:

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top-order batters including openers Travis Head (4) and Abhishek Sharma (2) failed miserably. The middle-order batters including Nitish Kumar Reddy (19), Kamindu Mendis (27) and Heinrich Klaasen (33) all got off to starts but failed to convert them.

SRH at rock-bottom of IPL standings

The loss means Sunrisers Hyderabad find themselves at the bottom of the IPL 2025 standings with two points from four matches. Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, rise to fifth place with four points from as many matches.

Kolkata Knight Riders, led by Shreyas Iyer, had clinched their third IPL title last year by beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in the final.

Ajinkya Rahane
Cricket
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
KKR
KKR vs SRH
Kolkata Knight Riders
Varun Chakravarthy

