Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bengaluru RCB IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 22, 2025

‘He’s Extremely Motivated’: Kane Williamson Believes RCB’s Virat Kohli Will Create a Big Impact in IPL 2025

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Kohli won the Orange Cap last year after scoring 741 runs in 15 matches.

Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bengaluru RCB IPL 2025

Veteran New Zealand batter Kane Williamson believes that Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) Virat Kohli will have a “big impact” in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Kohli will again be at the forefront of the RCB batting lineup and will be opening the innings this season as well.

Kane Williamson On Virat Kohli’s Impact At RCB

The 36-year-old won the Orange Cap in IPL 2024, scoring 741 runs from 15 matches at a strike rate of 154.70. That was the second time the Delhi-born cricketer won the Orange Cap, after having done so in 2016.

“No doubt he’s going to have a big impact again as he has done in almost every season of this tournament. I know he’s extremely motivated with RCB to push for a title and I’m sure this season they’ll be there or thereabouts. It’s quite interesting as players kind of go into different stages of their career, different phases. He’s obviously been on the scene for a number of years but his style perhaps adjusts a little bit,” he added. Williamson feels that Kohli’s hunger to do well remains the same. “But the hunger remains and the passion remains and we’ve seen that in his performances recently as well,” Williamson said during an interaction with the media on Friday.

Virat Kohli IPL career so far

Kohli has remained an integral part of the franchise ever since the inaugural season of the IPL in 2008. He was also the captain from 2011 to 2023, leading his team to the IPL final in 2016, where they lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad. RCB have reached the IPL final on two other occasions (2009 and 2011) but are yet to win the tournament.

Kohli is currently the all-time leading run-scorer in the IPL with 8,004 runs from 252 matches, including 55 half-centuries and eight centuries.

ALSO READ:

Williamson, on the other hand, had gone unsold during the IPL 2025 mega auction in Saudi Arabia last year. He will be seen in a new role as a commentator this season. Previously, Williamson has played for Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Led by their new skipper Rajat Patidar, RCB will begin their IPL 2025 campaign with an away game against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.

