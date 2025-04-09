How Gujarat Titans Pacer Saved PBKS Sensation Priyansh Arya’s Career From Getting Derailed Before IPL 2025?

He was about to check out of the team hotel...

Punjab Kings (PBKS) young batting sensation Priyansh Arya made headlines last night (April 8) during the match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

Arya slammed a whirlwind 103 (42), which put him in the record books for registering the fastest century by an uncapped player in IPL.

However, prior to the start of the season, the 24-year-old’s career was on the verge of getting derailed if not for the intervention of Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Ishant Sharma.

After being picked up by PBKS for INR 3.8 crores at the IPL 2025 auction, the left-hander was set to be dropped from Delhi’s squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) following a few low scores in a U23 tournament. Priyansh was even about to check out of the team hotel on the eve of the tournament opener when GT fast bowler and senior Delhi cricketer Ishant Sharma along with Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) president Rohan Jaitley interfered and ensured Arya didn’t have to face the humiliation.

Given the dip in his form, Priyansh Arya had reached out to former India selector Devang Gandhi, who was the Delhi coach in the previous season (2023-24), asking for tips to improve.

Notably, Gandhi was impressed by Arya the first time he saw him during a trial match ahead of the 2023 season and eventually gave the youngster his break after becoming coach.

Gandhi advocated him to play white-ball cricket and also suggested his name for the Ranji Trophy squad but,

Gandhi told TOI, “The Delhi selectors felt he didn’t have the runs in red-ball cricket and didn’t want to risk him. But I recommended him to Sourav Ganguly, who was the director at Delhi Capitals.”

