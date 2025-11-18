How KKR Purse for IPL 2026 Auction Should Be Spent — Key KKR Targets at IPL 2026 Auction EXPLAINED.

The KKR purse suggests some big buys in IPL 2026 auction.

The KKR purse has been one of the major talking points since the IPL 2026 retention deadline day. They released as many as nine players and will have the highest purse of INR 64.30 crore. So, KKR targets in IPL 2026 auction will be intriguing, as they can literally get anyone they want with that budget.

The Knight Riders released big names like Venkatesh Iyer and Andre Russell, so they will have a lot of slots to fill. In fact, almost every crucial spot is either unoccupied or vulnerable, leaving them with a lot of work to do during the auction. KKR had a trade window to get a few reasonable deals, but they opted not to get anyone and instead traded out Mayank Markande.

The KKR purse suggests a revamp ahead of IPL 2026

Kolkata Knight Riders had the option to retain several quality players, especially since a mini auction offers limited top-tier talent, but they chose otherwise. The KKR purse suggests a few big changes next season. Fortunately, they can afford to have all the quality ones, and a few big names are likely to join their team.

Who should be among KKR targets in IPL 2026 auction?

Before getting there, we need to know the vacant slots in the side. They have released all three wicketkeeper-batters, two pace-bowling all-rounders, and a few fast bowlers. So, KKR need to fill these slots as a priority while also finding suitable backups.

Their primary task will be to find a suitable wicketkeeper-batter who can be flexible with his batting position. Last season, they had Quinton de Kock and Rahmanullah Gurbaz as the main options in this department. However, both are mostly openers and have shown signs of regression lately.

Below are three KKR targets in the IPL 2026 auction for the wicketkeeper slot.

Jordan Cox: Jordan Cox should be one of KKR’s primary targets in the upcoming auction. He has been one of the most explosive batters in white-ball cricket and understands how to bat at various positions. The decks in Kolkata, and, in fact, all venues, have been flat, and Cox can wreak havoc with the bat.

Tim Seifert: Tim Seifert has seen a sharp rise as a T20 batter, and his recent form has been terrific across leagues and international cricket. He can open the innings or bat in the middle order according to the requirement, and his improved spin game has made him more dynamic. Few batters have been as prolific as Seifert in recent times, and an IPL deal at this stage of his career will benefit both him and KKR.

Finn Allen: Finn Allen is another New Zealand batter who bats at a high strike rate and maximises the powerplay better than most other openers. He is among the quickest scorers in the world and has improved consistency. The pitches hardly offer anything to the bowlers in IPL, and Allen now brings ample experience and exposure after being part of various setups.

For the pace-bowling all-rounder role, KKR’s options will be limited. Most big names are gone, so despite the strong KKR purse, there might be a shortage of players to target. Still, they can target the best ones among the available.

Here are three useful options in the IPL 2026 auction.

Cameron Green: The most obvious option for a pace-bowling all-rounder is Australia’s Cameron Green. He is a talented player whose presence alone boosts the team’s balance and value. He can bat anywhere in the order and give a few crucial overs with the ball in different phases.

Cameron Green: The most obvious option for a pace-bowling all-rounder is Australia's Cameron Green. He is a talented player whose presence alone boosts the team's balance and value. He can bat anywhere in the order and give a few crucial overs with the ball in different phases.

Andre Russell: Andre Russell might not be retained, but he can be among KKR targets in the IPL 2026 auction. They know his value and what he brings to the table. So, even if KKR get Green, Russell can be another option, as he is still better than most other similar players.

Delano Potgieter: While an unpopular choice as of now, KKR can look to employ Delano Potgieter as their pace-bowling all-rounder from the next season. His recent rise has been immense, and Potgieter brings genuine batting skills, while his bowling has also been improving. Even as a backup, Potgieter would be a valuable addition to the squad, given his potential and the likelihood of further improvement in the coming year.

KKR also need at least two quality pacers to partner with other options. Currently, they have Harshit Rana as the lead pacer, while the likes of Umran Malik and Vaibhav Arora, the two other retained fast bowlers, are still vulnerable. So, two more pacers will ensure KKR have ample options to work with.

Matheesha Pathirana: KKR have a golden chance to get Matheesha Pathirana, who, despite his inconsistency at times, brings a superior skill set to operate effectively in the middle and death overs. They don’t have Russell now, and if they decide not to rebuy him, they will need someone who can give a few overs at the slog. Pathirana has a proven record with the old ball, and the KKR purse is big enough to go all-out for him.

Akash Madhwal: A genuine skiddy bowler, Akash Madhwal has a lot to offer, but the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) didn’t use him wisely in the previous two seasons. Madhwal can operate effectively in the powerplay, as he generates some late swing by bowling slightly fuller. Additionally, he has decent control over his yorkers and can get some movement with the old ball.

Simarjeet Singh: While Simarjeet Singh can be vulnerable at times, he has shown improved accuracy and control over his pace and lengths in recent times. He can bowl with the new ball and has the pace to bowl hard lengths. KKR need to have options for Umran, who is injury-prone, and Simarjeet can perform the role of an enforcer to allow Harshit Rana and Vaibhav Arora to operate in other phases.

While KKR have Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy, there’s still room for a wrist spinner, maybe as a backup. They didn’t retain Mayank Markande and Moeen Ali. So, one more option will help.

Ravi Bishnoi: The most obvious option at the moment, Ravi Bishnoi, might be among KKR targets in IPL 2026 auction. Despite Bishnoi’s recent regression, there’s still room to have him as a backup, and he can improve with Varun and Sunil around. The KKR purse suggests they can afford to buy him even if his price increases beyond their original assumption.

Wanindu Hasaranga: There’s always a sense of unpredictability around Wanindu Hasaranga, but he still provides useful value in the current KKR setup. He can work around Narine and Chakravarthy since teams won’t target these two and go after Hasaranga, increasing the wicket-taking probability. Then, the batting value is also decent, even if he has mostly been inconsistent in recent years.

Eventually, KKR need to fill several slots and must go hard after specific players. After releasing big guns, there’s no room for an average auction, and no reason for it either. The KKR purse is a luxury that no other team in the room will have.

