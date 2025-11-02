How many runs did Tim David score today? It’s not a regular question for a finisher whose primary stat is the number of sixes he hitter his strike-rate.

But Tim David, Australia’s power-hitter, has turned into a top 5 batter and he continued his explosive run in T20Is with a stunning 74 off 38 balls in the third T20I against India.

Australia and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Tim David has once again reminded everyone why he’s one of the most dangerous hitters in world cricket. Fans searching for how many runs did Tim David score in the AUS vs IND 3rd T20I got a clear answer — 74 runs off just 38 deliveries, at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 194.74.

Tim David also completed 100 sixes in T20Is during his innings today in Hobart.

How Many Runs Did Tim David Score – Full Innings Recap

When Tim David walked in, Australia were tottering at 14/2 in 2.3 overs after Arshdeep Singh’s fiery spell. But what followed was sheer domination. David, batting at No.4, counterattacked with breathtaking power, smashing eight boundaries and five sixes. If you’ve been wondering how many runs did Tim David score through boundaries, the answer is — over 80% of his total runs came via fours and sixes.

He wasn’t just swinging blindly; he picked his bowlers cleverly. Even a top spinner like Varun Chakravarthy wasn’t spared. One of David’s shots almost cleared the rope before an incredible effort from Tilak Varma ended his innings. Still, his 74 (38) changed the course of the match and lifted Australia to 186/6 after 20 overs.

Tim David Stats in 2025: A T20I Beast Unleashed

Since being promoted to bat at No.4, Tim David’s stats have gone through the roof. In nine T20I innings this year, he has amassed 381 runs at an average of 54.42 and a strike rate of 199.47, including three fifties and a century. Among batters with 100+ balls faced, his strike rate is second only to Abhishek Sharma’s 202.98.

What stands out even more is his transformation against spin — his strike rate against slower bowlers has jumped from 102.94 last year to 228.37 this year. This evolution has made him one of the most complete T20 hitters in the game.

Tim David stats year by year in T20Is

Year Matches Runs Average Strike Rate 100s 50s 6s 2019 12 408 37.09 148.90 0 2 17 2020 2 150 150.00 192.30 0 2 9 2022 11 182 22.75 162.50 0 1 10 2023 8 157 26.16 152.42 0 1 9 2024 21 304 30.40 170.78 0 0 20 2025 12 381 54.42 199.47 1 3 35

Tim David Six Milestone: 100 Sixes For Tim David in T20Is

During his knock in the AUS vs IND 3rd T20I, Tim David completed 100 sixes in T20Is, a massive milestone for any modern power-hitter. Every Tim David six seems to land deeper with more confidence. That said, if you check Tim David stats for Australia, you’ll see only 74 sixes. This is because he also played for Singapore before representing Australia and hit international T20 sixes for them there.

Tim David sixes for Australia: 74

Tim David sixes for Singapore: 26

Most sixes by Australians in T20Is

Here’s a table of most sixes by Australian players in T20 internationals (updated till 2025):

Player Sixes Glenn Maxwell 148 Aaron Finch 125 David Warner 122 Mitchell Marsh 105 Tim David 100 Shane Watson 83 Marcus Stoinis 65 Travis Head 55

RCB fans will be buzzing to see their star in such destructive form ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. His consistency and power-hitting have made him one of the most sought-after finishers globally. If you were searching how many runs did Tim David score today — it’s 74 runs of pure destruction, proof that the RCB beast is well and truly in his prime.

With his recent role for Australia, the question for RCB is if they continue to use him as a finisher or push him into a power hitter at No.4 to maximize his six-hitting power and try and put massive totals on board. If some of those Tim David sixes indeed come off, we could see him on the list of longest sixes in IPL too this coming year.

