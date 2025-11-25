How Much Can Mumbai Indians Spend at the IPL 2026 Auction? MI Purse Could Be Spent On These 3 Big Buys

The IPL 2026 auction is set to take place in Abu Dhabi in December.

With the MI purse for the IPL 2026 mini-auction sitting at just ₹2.75 crore, the big question fans are asking is: How much can Mumbai Indians spend while still filling the gaps in their squad? Unlike previous years, MI will not be seen in the race for blockbuster signings this time.

Instead, the franchise is expected to take up a clear, value-driven strategy that will target impact players who come at the right price. In this article, we break down the MI targets for the IPL 2026 auction, and how the five-time champions can make use of their limited purse to secure three smart, high-return buys

3 MI targets for the IPL 2026 Auction

Auqib Nabi

Auqib Nabi is rapidly emerging as one of the most promising budget picks on the list of MI targets for the IPL 2026 auction. The 29-year-old Jammu & Kashmir seamer recently appeared for trials with the Mumbai Indians at their Ghansoli facility, indicating that the franchise is seriously evaluating him.

Nabi’s domestic record is hard to ignore: he took 29 wickets in just five matches in the 2025–26 Ranji Trophy at a stellar average of 13.27, including a match-winning 7/24 haul. Nabi is known to be an experienced domestic talent who could provide high-impact spells up front without costing MI too much- making him an intelligent, cost-effective addition to their bowling attack.

Delano Potgieter

Delano Potgieter is another strong target for Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, and rightfully so. As an all-rounder, the South African offers exactly the kind of multi-dimensional value Mumbai Indians look for, especially at a time when the MI purse is extremely limited. A left-handed middle-order batter and a right-arm medium-pace wicket-taker, Potgieter has built quite an impressive T20 resume; he has already picked up 39 wickets at an average of around 16.

With the bat, he has a strike-rate-driven approach, and his versatility across roles makes him a dependable floater who can slot in anywhere between number 5 and 7. Having already represented franchises like MI Cape Town and MI New York, Potgieter understands the franchise’s culture, expectations, and playing style. He could surely be a smart pick for the five-time IPL champions.

Spencer Johnson

With Reece Topley and Lizaad Williams released ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, Mumbai Indians will also be in the market for a reliable overseas pacer who can operate effectively between overs 7–15, a phase where MI lacked control last season. This is where someone like Spencer Johnson becomes a compelling option. The tall left-arm quick has the pace, bounce, and accuracy to trouble batters in the middle overs, and his ability to extract movement even on flatter tracks makes him a valuable match-up bowler.

Since his IPL debut in 2024, Spencer Johnson has played 9 matches in total and has clinched 5 wickets.

So, the big question now is: How much can Mumbai Indians spend with such a restricted purse? With only ₹2.75 crore in hand, MI must be extremely selective, and prioritise versatility and value over big names.

