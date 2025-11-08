How an Unexpected Gujarat Titans Trade Could Help Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Fix Multiple Issues in IPL 2026.

LSG had multiple loopholes in their squad.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) were among the worst teams tactically in the IPL 2025 auction, making numerous blunders while forming their squad. Despite a wide pool of players, LSG opted for average options and didn’t invest in the right talent across departments. Obviously, Rishabh Pant hogged the limelight by becoming the most expensive IPL player ever, but they left most other slots vulnerable.

One of the key areas where LSG lacked was finding another quality lower-middle-order batter, one of the reasons behind Ayush Badoni’s inadequate usage. They had David Miller and Abdul Samad, but the former didn’t have a great season. Even in general, Miller’s hitting skills have regressed, and he can’t be trusted to perform the same role anymore.

Ahead of the next season, LSG must find another batter for the No.6 slot since Miller looks certain to be released ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. Even Samad has been inconsistent in the competition over the years, so the lower middle order is slightly susceptible. The other options in the squad lack experience or a proven track record.

Unfortunately, Glenn Phillips has ended up in the teams – Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Gujarat Titans (GT) – that haven’t used him optimally in the recent couple of seasons. At GT in IPL 2025, Phillips didn’t get any games and was later ruled out due to an injury he sustained as a substitute fielder. Ahead of the auction, the franchise will likely release him to have some budget and an overseas slot for other players.

That’s where LSG can initiate a trade talk and include Glenn Phillips in their setup as David Miller’s replacement. He naturally bats in the middle and lower middle order and boasts a terrific pace game, which will be crucial at No.6. Since 2024, he has a strike rate of 134.45 and a balls-per-boundary ratio of 6.29 against pacers.

The decks in Lucknow have become flat for batting, and Phillips thrives in flat batting conditions since he gets value for his shots. So, he will fit nicely in that LSG setup, especially since he brings the flexibility of batting anywhere from No.3 to 7. The Kiwi batter has played in four different batting spots since 2024.

Additionally, Phillips’ bowling has improved drastically, and he contributes with the ball more than ever. Obviously, he still needs a lot of work in this department, but his extra usage suggests his improvement. 37.27% of his total T20 balls bowled have come since last year.

How LSG’s batting unit will shape up with Glenn Phillips

Assuming Phillips joins the LSG via a trade deal, he can easily take Miller’s role. The top four are settled, with Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, and Rishabh Pant certain to be retained. Pant didn’t perform well last season, but the management is unlikely to part ways with him after one season, when they spent a big sum.

At No.5, Ayush Badoni should get an extended run after LSG’s improper usage in previous seasons. They have shuffled him too much lately and even sent him at No.6 and 7 at times. Ideally, he should bat at No.4 since he plays spin well, but with Pant, Badoni will be forced to bat a bit lower, but shouldn’t go below No.5.

At No.6, Phillips can come in and take the fourth overseas slot. In the current setup, LSG’s best bowling options are all Indian, and a few overseas bowlers available will be released to accommodate better players. So, they can afford to have as many as four overseas players in the top six itself.

Then, Abdul Samad will take the No.7 slot and do the finisher’s job, as he has been doing all these years. With this batting unit, LSG get variety and bowling options at the same time. Markram, Badoni, and Phillips can all bowl, and Marsh is another name, though he has relinquished bowling to manage his fitness.

Why Gujarat Titans won’t mind trading Glenn Phillips before IPL 2026 retention deadline

The Gujarat Titans have consistently opted for more Indian options in the batting unit, as confirmed by the acquisition of players like Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, and Rahul Tewatia. Even in general, GT hardly choose four overseas players in the XI and mostly rely on Indian personnel to do the job. Additionally, they already have Sherfane Rutherford for the same role, and he did reasonably well in IPL 2025.

Hence, GT won’t require Phillips’ services, and a familiar story like last season should follow if they retain him. However, releasing him will free INR 2 crore and an overseas slot, which they can utilise in getting a pace-bowling all-rounder. They had players like Karim Janat and Dasun Shanaka in this department, and neither has proven themselves enough to deserve a spot in the XI.

Hence, GT’s priority will be to get an upgrade, and letting Phillips go will be a step in that direction. Their team composition hardly has a place for him. It’s a win-win situation for both franchises.

