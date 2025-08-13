Hubli Tigers Batter Raises Hopes of an IPL 2026 Contract With Consecutive Centuries in Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025

Several IPL franchises would be keeping a close eye on him.

Bengaluru-born opener Mohammed Taha strengthened his case for a possible deal at the IPL 2026 auction with a second consecutive knock at the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 tournament on Wednesday.

Mohammed Taha raises IPL 2026 hopes

Taha, playing for Hubli Tigers, played a match-winning knock of 101 runs from 54 balls during their league stage match against Bengaluru Blasters in Mysore on Wednesday.

This comes after the 31-year-old had scored 101 runs from 53 balls against Shivamogga Lions on Tuesday. That also come on a match-winning occasion, and Taha ended up winning the Player of the Match awards for both the matches.

Coming to Wednesday’s match, Hubli Tigers had won the toss and asked Bengaluru Blasters to bat first. Opener Rohan Patil (80 runs from 43 balls) was the standout batter for Bengaluru Blasters as they posted a mammoth total of 225/6 from 20 overs.

Mohammed Taha stands tall despite regular wickets in chase

In Hubli Tigers’ reply, Prakhar Chaturvedi (18) and Mohammed Taha forged 54 runs for the first wicket before the former was run-out. Taha kept losing partners at the other end, and Hubli Tigers found themselves at 90/3 after 9.3 overs.

However, Taha found support from Abhinav Manohar (33), who hit two fours and as many sixes during his 17-ball knock. Taha, however, was dismissed in the 17th over, with Hubli Tigers in a spot of bother at 183/5.

The match then got even more intense following the dismissals of Manvath Kumar (18), Samarth Nagaraj (12) and Ritesh Bhatkal (0), which left the Hubli Tigers at 212/8 after 19.3 overs. With 14 runs needed from three balls, Shivkumar Rakshith did the job as he punished Prateek Jain for two sixes and a four off the last three balls.

Taha has never played in the IPL before, but it is without a doubt that a few franchises who are in need of power-hitters might have already taken note of his batting skills. Who knows, maybe a big deal with an IPL franchise might just be around the corner!