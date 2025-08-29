In Absurd Form, Delhi Capitals Star Opens Up On Strong Case For T20 World Cup 2026

He has scored 169 runs in The Hundred.

We have seen players go berserk in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Shorter the format, more the explosiveness has become the mantra of the cricketing world. And though there is a cricketing explanation to that, fans thrive on the entertainment that the shortest format brings to the fore. A Delhi Capitals star, Donovan Ferreira, has hit a purple patch in The Hundred in England.

The South African is representing the Oval Invincibles in the league. In contrast to the 20-over format, this league provides a different thrill altogether. Both teams get to face just 100 deliveries instead of the 120 in a usual T20 game. Having said that, Ferreira does not even need 100 deliveries to make an impact.

The batter has just faced 69 deliveries in the tournament till now, and has scored 169 runs at a whopping strike-rate of 244.92. To not many people’s surprise, the Delhi Capitals star finds himself at the top of the highest strike-rate list in the tournament. Over the period of the eight games played till now, Ferreira has produced impactful performances in a few of them, with the highest score of 63.

What Is So Special About the Delhi Capitals Star?

His contract! To break it down, Donovan Ferreira was signed by the Oval Invincibles at a stunning value of £52,000. As discussed, he has played just a mere 69 deliveries in eight matches till now. Now here’s the calculation that might blow your mind. With respect to whatever Ferreira has faced till now, the deal works out at just a little over £750 per delivery. The six-hitter for the Invincibles is having a good time at The Hundred.

Though the amount that a player is signed for is not a directly related to the form he will exhibit in the tournament, it speaks a lot about his ability. Ferreira has been entrusted with the role of a finisher in the league by his franchise, and he is living up to it and a lot more. A strike-rate of almost 250 in eight matches is a lot more than what teams are usually looking for. After eight games, the Invincibles stand first in the points table with six wins out of eight.

Why Power Hitting Is So Difficult

Power hitting is a skill which requires a huge amount of strength in the core. To generate tremendous amount of power, the base of the body needs to be really strong, i.e., a core and lower back. Some of the most brutal power hitters of he cricket ball have a very steady base, through which they are efficiently able to generate power.

Ferreira has managed 79 runs in six games at the international level in the shortest format. The runs might seem to be on the lesser side, but the strike-rate is where the actual game is. He has scored the runs at a strike-rate of 158, which is a testament to his aggressive demeanour. To add to the brute power, the power-hitter also has a sense of awareness of the field placements. He has played at No.6 in all the six T20Is till now.

Ferreira played for the Delhi Capitals in the last season of the IPL. Though his numbers in India’s coveted tournament are yet to take speed, he will drive a lot of confidence from the other franchise leagues which he is a part of. If he continues to strike the ball with the ability frequently, the Capitals would love to open a door for him, to play him in the XI regularly.