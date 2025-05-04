‘In Talking to Jaddu’: CSK Coach Stephen Fleming Shares His View on Dewald Brevis DRS Controversy Against RCB in IPL 2025 

Brevis' late review cost him his wicket.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming has shared his verdict on the controversy regarding Dewald Brevis’ late DRS call during last night’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He stated that “it was a big moment” of the game. Considering the current form of the Proteas batter, he might have easily chased 42 runs in the remaining 3.3 overs.

“It was a big moment. In talking to Jaddu [Ravindra Jadeja] and Brevis, there was a lot going on with running straight away. I think they saw the ball ricochet and actually went to the boundary for four. And lost in that was whether Brevis took the review in time,” he said in the post-match press conference.

Stephen Fleming on the DRS controversy

The incident took place on the third ball of the 17th over. Brevis missed the full toss off Lungi Ngidi and it landed on his pads. Though the umpire instantly signaled out, he started running for runs with Jadeja. After almost 25 seconds, they decided to review the umpire’s decision.

However, the umpires declared that the DRS could not be taken as the stipulated time of 15 seconds had been over. Brevis went back to the pavilion for a golden duck. The Kiwi coach explained how the wastage of time by rotating strikes has cost them in the match.

“The other part about it, because he was given out, we wouldn’t have got the runs. While we would have maintained the wicket, it certainly wouldn’t have given us the five runs, which would have been nice. But it’s a big moment in a big game. There was twists and turns all the way through,” stressed Fleming.

RCB vs CSK in IPL 2025

Bengaluru went off to a flying start after the visitors sent them to bat first at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Both openers Jacob Bethell and Virat Kohli provided a fiery start to the RCB innings with their 55 and 62 runs off 33 balls respectively.

In the middle overs, CSK bowlers managed to pull back the game towards their side, as RCB only put up 80 runs and lost three wickets. However, a blazing 14-ball-53* from Romario Shepherd at an astonishing strike rate of 378.57 powered them to 213/5 in 20 overs. The Windies batter whacked six over-boundaries and four boundaries in his whirlwind knock.

In response, CSK youngster Aush Mhatre also notched up 94 runs off just 48 balls. However, the team could not chase the total and lost a last-over thriller by two runs.

This loss marked their ninth of this ongoing season. CSK will next go head-to-head with the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens Stadium on May 7.

