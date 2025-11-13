India Domestic Stars in LSG Retention List Before IPL 2026 Auction — Who’s Likely In and Who’s Out?

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) endured another disappointing campaign in IPL 2025, finishing seventh on the points table with only six wins from 14 matches. Despite moments of brilliance, the franchise struggled to strike the right balance. With the IPL 2026 auction looming, attention has shifted toward which Indian domestic players will make the LSG retention list and who could be shown the door.

LSG possesses a solid mix of young domestic talent and seasoned campaigners. However, the team management is expected to make some tough calls this time. While a few domestic stars impressed with their consistency and composure under pressure, others failed to capitalise on their limited chances.

Here’s a look at the India domestic stars in the LSG retention list before the IPL 2026 auction, who’s likely in and who’s out.

Top India Domestic Stars in LSG Retention List

LSG have a long list of Indian domestic stars as they formed the core, particularly in the bowling department, that was built at the mini auction last year. Check which players will make the cut.

Ayush Badoni – The right-hander enjoyed his most successful IPL season yet in 2025. He accumulated 329 runs at an average of 32.90 and a brisk strike rate of 148.19, including two fifties. Given his maturity and versatility, Badoni is almost certain to feature in the LSG retention list for IPL 2026.

Abdul Samad – Used primarily as a finisher, Abdul Samad played an instrumental role in closing out innings for LSG. He notched up 164 runs in 12 innings at an average of 20.50 and an impressive strike rate of 176.34, often providing quick late-order runs.

Digvesh Rathi – Arguably one of the breakout stars of IPL 2025 for LSG, Digvesh Rathi made an immediate impact with the ball. At one stage, the leg-spinner even played ahead of India spinner Ravi Bishnoi in a few games. He justified that faith, picking up 14 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 8.25.

Prince Yadav – Despite modest numbers, three wickets in six matches at an average of 75, Prince Yadav’s performances in the early stages of IPL 2025 impressed several former players and experts. His game awareness and self-belief make him a standout prospect.

ALSO READ:

Other Indian domestic stars who can be in the LSG retention list

Manimaran Siddarth – The left-arm orthodox spinner claimed two wickets in as many games with an economy of 9.57. Though a small sample size, his powerplay credentials and left-arm angle add variety to the LSG bowling attack.

Mohsin Khan – Sidelined due to an ACL injury, the left-arm pacer may remain a crucial part of LSG’s long-term plans. His swing and death over skills boost his retention case.

Arshin Kulkarni – The young all-rounder continues to shine in domestic cricket, having recently smashed a century against Mumbai in a practice game and made consistent contributions in the Ranji Trophy.

Akash Singh – The left-arm quick claimed four wickets in three matches at an average of 24.75 and an economy of 8.86.

Top India Domestic Stars Who Will Likely Not Be in LSG Retention List

While LSG’s domestic talent pool is impressive, several players failed to leave a mark and are likely to be released ahead of the IPL 2026.

Himmat Singh – Himmat Singh featured in three matches but didn’t get a chance to bat in any. With more established middle-order options available, he may be released ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

Rajvardhan Hangargekar – The promising all-rounder, previously represented Chennai Super Kings (CSK), didn’t appear in a single game. Given LSG’s surplus of pace options and the expected returns of Mohsin Khan and India pacer Mayank Yadav, Hangargekar may be released to open up a spot.

Yuvraj Chaudhary – Yuvraj did not play a match in IPL 2025 and, with LSG aiming to plug the gaps exposed last season, finds himself among the likely released players list.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.