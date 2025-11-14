India Domestic Stars in GT Released Players 2026 List — Tough Cuts To Balance Purse

GT lost the Eliminator in IPL 2025.

Determining the retention and release lists for IPL 2026 would be an uphill task for the Gujarat Titans. In order to set it straight, they will need to let go of some Indian domestic stars, slotting them in the GT released players 2026 list for the season.

Though player performances will take front seat in the lead-up to the retention and releases for the franchise, the finances will also play a major role. The Titans have got a wonderful opening pair in Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, who would certainly be in the GT retention list 2026.

The team did a great job last season, qualifying for the playoffs after ending up at third place on the points table. However, they were not able to win against Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator, ending their campaign on a bitter note. The management would hence be on the cusp of including some of the domestic talent in the GT released players 2026 sheet.

Rahul Tewatia

Bought for a sum of INR 4 crore, Rahul Tewatia was retained by the Gujarat Titans ahead of the IPL 2025 season. Previously, he was a part of the same franchise and was initially acquired for INR 9 crore, with a bidding war at the auction in 2022. Tewatia burst onto the scene when he hit Sheldon Cottrell for five sixes in an over in Sharjah to win the match for his team.

The proposed all-rounder has not been bowling for a while, and did not bowl a single over in the previous season. In 12 innings in 2025, Tewatia was able to manage a mere 99 runs with the bat, which was extremely low for a player whom the franchise expected to do well. Tewatia would be one of the first names to think about for the GT released players 2026 list. In all fairness, it would free up a huge sum for the franchise, which they could use wisely at the auction table to acquire the services of another all-rounder.

Arshad Khan

Left-arm pacers are a rare commodity. Despite Arshad Khan being one, there might be a notion that the young speedster is too highly valued in the IPL. In the past three years, Arshad has represented three different franchises in the league. He started off with the Mumbai Indians in 2023, and played for the Lucknow Super Giants in 2024 before making his way to GT last season.

That being said, Arshad Khan has not been able to make an impact in a single season so far. In IPL 2025, he played six matches and was able to scalp just three wickets. Additionally, he was picked up by GT for INR 1.3 crore, which is a huge amount. All the stats and the performances point towards the fact that Arshad Khan might find himself in GT released players 2026 list, as opposed to GT retained players 2026.

ALSO READ:

Jayant Yadav

The 35-year-old was with the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025, but was not given to play a single match for the franchise. However, as things stood, the team did quite well with Rashid Khan and Washington Sundar as the two spinners.

That being said, it will put Jayant Yadav on the unwanted list of Gujarat Titans released players 2026, which would be tough on the all-rounder. So to say, INR 75 lakh would help the franchise go into the auction looking for another option.

Mahipal Lomror

Having played for two teams before the IPL 2025 auction, Mahipal Lomror was roped in by Shubman Gill & Co. for a hefty sum of INR 1.7 crore. But the youngster did not feature in a single game in the entire season.

As a result, there is a high chance of Lomror finding himself in the GT released players 2026 list ahead of the IPL auction. Doing that would enable the Titans to sit at the auction table with a greater purse. To add to that, they have enough depth in their batting order and would not need to services of Lomror, who can be a good fit for other franchises.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.