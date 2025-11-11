India Domestic Stars in DC Released Players 2026 List — Who Might Be Sacrificed For Purse Space?

DC might add INR 25 crore approx. to their purse by releasing these domestic stars.

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will once again start another Indian Premier League (IPL) edition in search of their maiden title of the tournament. After a fifth-place finish last season, the franchise would look to make a few crucial changes in their squad. But DC will need to free up their purse before the IPL 2026 retention deadline for roping in the required players in the upcoming mini auction. Let’s take a look at four domestic players who might find themselves in the DC Released Players 2026 List on November 15.

T. Natarajan

The management had included the former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer, T. Natarajan, for a massive amount of INR 10.75 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction. Earlier, he had a brilliant season for the IPL 2024 runners-up, scalping 19 wickets in 14 matches, at an economy of 9.05. But DC barely used his services, playing him in just two matches of their 14 league-stage clashes.

The seamer’s only opportunity to bowl in the entire IPL 2025 came against the Gujarat Titans (GT). He went wicketless in that fixture and conceded an expensive 49 runs in just three overs. Later, while addressing his limited chances, the DC coach Hemang Badani had revealed that Natarajan was yet to fully recover from a previous injury. Having said that, he is unlikely to feature in the Delhi Capitals retained players 2026.

Mukesh Kumar

After a splendid IPL 2024, the franchise had also spent a huge amount of INR 8 crore to acquire Mukesh Kumar back in their squad for the following season. Previously, he had snared 17 scalps in 10 matches, at an economy of 10.36.

But the bowler endured an average season in the IPL 2025. Mukesh managed only 12 wickets in as many matches with a consistent above-10 economy rate. Considering the stats and a high price tag, the management is expected to exclude him from the DC retained players list.

Abhishek Porel

Abhishek Porel had put up 360 runs in 18 matches for DC across two seasons, since the IPL 2023. The franchise banked on the youngster and re-included him in the squad for INR 4 crore. DC tried him both as an opener and in the No.3 slot throughout the IPL 2025.

However, his batting average and strike rate both saw a decline in the subsequent season. He managed to score only 301 runs in 13 group-stage fixtures, averaging a sub-par 25.08. The low returns also suggest that DC might be interested in finding another domestic top-order batter in the upcoming IPL 2026 auction.

Mohit Sharma

Following an impressive two-year stint with GT, the franchise had acquired Mohit Sharma for INR 2.20 crore. Previously, he had bagged 40 wickets in 26 matches for the Titans.

But coming into the IPL 2025, the 37-year-old could manage just two wickets in his eight appearances for the Delhi outfit. With a focus on creating a strong and young core for the future, the franchise is likely to also include the veteran seamer in the DC released players 2026 list.

