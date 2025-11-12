India Domestic Stars in RCB Retention List Before IPL 2026 Auction — Who’s Likely In and Who’s Out?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru ended their long wait for an IPL title in 2025, lifting the coveted trophy after years of heartbreak. However, as the IPL 2026 auction approaches, the team management faces tough calls regarding RCB retention list, particularly concerning their Indian domestic contingent, who played a crucial role in the team’s success.

With a blend of emerging talents and proven performers, RCB’s domestic core looks promising. While some players are likely to be retained, others might be released to make room for fresh signings.

Here’s a look at the Indian domestic stars who are likely to stay and those who could be let go.

RCB Retention List Before IPL 2026 — Which Indian Players Could Make The Cut?

The top Indian players from the previous season are almost certain to be on the RCB retention list unless the franchise makes startling decisions. These names include Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, Krunal Pandya, and Jitesh Sharma. Among other Indian domestic players, some made significant impressions, while others may face release. Here’s a look at the likely Indian domestic players in the RCB retention list:

Swastik Chikara – The 20-year-old has yet to make his IPL debut despite being with two teams so far, including the Delhi Capitals. Multiple franchises showed keen interest in him during last year’s auction. His inclusion would add depth and freshness to the RCB setup. The franchise is expected to retain him as a backup option while grooming him for future roles.

Suyash Sharma – The breakout star of IPL 2025, Suyash Sharma played an instrumental role in RCB’s maiden title-winning campaign. In 14 matches, the leg-spinner took eight wickets at an economy rate of 8.84, often operating in tandem with Krunal Pandya to build pressure in the middle overs.

Yash Dayal – The left-arm seamer continued to impress throughout IPL 2025, claiming 13 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 36.15 and an economy of 9.59. Retained last year for 5 crore over Mohammed Siraj, Dayal justified the faith by delivering with both new ball and at the death. He formed a solid pace trio alongside Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Who Will Be In the RCB Released Players 2026 Among Indians?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru had several players who didn’t get enough playing opportunities last season. The franchise will likely release these players to rebuild its squad for the next season.

Rasikh Salam Dar – The Jammu & Kashmir seamer played two matches, managing a solitary wicket at an average of 70 and an economy rate of 11.66. With RCB’s pace unit already settled, Rasikh may find himself on the release list ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

Swapnil Singh – Despite showing promise previously, Swapnil didn’t feature in any matches last season. Considering Krunal Pandya already provides a similar skillset, RCB look to optimise their spin options.

Abhinandan Singh – Yet to make his IPL and state debut, Abhinandan Singh could face the axe due to limited squad space.

Mohit Rathee – Similar to Abhinandan, Rathee might not fit into RCB’s plans due to the team’s focus on balance and flexibility.

Manoj Bhandage – Having played just one game as an Impact Player, scoring just one run off four balls, Bhandage is unlikely to be retained given stronger alternatives.

