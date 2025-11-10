India Domestic Stars in SRH Retention List Before IPL 2026 Auction — Who’s Likely In and Who’s Out?

Sunrisers Hyderabad, after finishing as runners-up in the IPL 2024 season, had a disappointing 2025 season where they finished sixth in the table and couldn’t qualify for the playoffs.

While Indian international players like Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Ishan Kishan are expected to be in the SRH retention list, there are also some promising domestic players in the team who might make it to the retention list.

However, some players who didn’t perform well or don’t fit the team’s plans might be in the SRH released players 2026 list instead of the Sunrisers Hyderabad retention list ahead of IPL 2026 auction.

Let’s take a look at who’s in and who’s out?

India Domestic Stars in SRH Retention List Before IPL 2026 Auction

Some domestic players in the SRH squad performed well in IPL 2025 and are likely to make it to the Sunrisers Hyderabad retention list.

Aniket Verma: Picked by SRH for just INR 30 lakh, Aniket Verma played 14 matches and scored 236 runs in 12 innings at an average of 26.22 and a strike rate of 166.19, including one fifty. He is likely to be in the SRH retention list.

Harshal Patel: Bought for INR 8 crore, Harshal Patel was the joint-highest wicket-taker for SRH with 16 wickets in 13 matches. He also took four wickets in an innings twice. Harshal is likely to be in the SRH retention list ahead of the auction.

Jaydev Unadkat: Acquired by SRH for INR 1 crore, Unadkat played seven matches, took 11 wickets, and had an economy rate of 7.34.

Harsh Dubey: He came in as an injury replacement, played three matches, took five wickets, and showed his potential.

Other India domestic stars who can be in SRH retention list

Zeeshan Ansari, Smaran Ravichandran, and Simarjeet Singh.

Top India Domestic Stars Who Will Likely Not Be in SRH Retention List

Other than those who performed well, there are some domestic players who had a disappointing season and will most likely not make it to the retention list.

Mohammed Shami: Bought for INR 10 crore, Shami played nine matches in the season and could take only six wickets, with an economy rate of around 11.23. He could be one of the players who might not make it to the SRH retention list.

Abhinav Manohar: Acquired for INR 3.20 crore, Abhinav Manohar was tried in the finisher’s role during IPL 2025. He played eight matches and batted in five innings, managing only 61 runs. He couldn’t make much of an impact, and because of that, might not make it to the SRH retention list ahead of the auction.

Rahul Chahar: Bought for INR 3.20 crore, Rahul Chahar played only one match for SRH throughout the season as he spent most of the time on the bench. Zeeshan Ansari and later, Harsh Dubey were preferred over him.

Atharva Taide and Sachin Baby: Both Atharva Taide and Sachin Baby were bought by SRH for their base price of INR 30 lakhs. They each played only one match for the franchise throughout the IPL 2025 season and are likely to be in the SRH released players 2026 list and not in the Sunrisers Hyderabad retention list.

