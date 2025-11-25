India U19 Batting Talent Increases IPL 2026 Auction Chances With Match-Winning 83 in Triangular Series

Indian Premier League (IPL) teams have been extremely proactive in roping in young talents early and investing in them for a long-term future. Talents like Vaibhav Suryavanashi, Priyansh Arya, Ayush Mhatre amongst others have also repaid the faith shown by the franchises by putting up some scintillating displays.

Joining them could be another young talent, India U19 top-order batter Vedant Trivedi, who has been making some noise with his performances this year. His latest heroics came playing for the IND U19 B side against AFG U19 today (November 25) in the ongoing Triangular series, which also comprises IND U19 A as the third side.

The 18-year-old played a match-winning knock of 83 (102 balls), hitting 11 boundaries and helping India out of a difficult spot holding fort, when wickets kept tumbling from the other end.

Vedant Trivedi recent performances can put him in the radar of teams for IPL 2026 auction

Prior to the ongoing U19 Triangular series, Vedant was a part of the IND U19 team that travelled to Australia for a multi-format tour. While he failed to get a spot in the preceding England tour in July, the youngster made the most of his opportunity against Australia.

The batting sensation impressed by finishing as the top run-scorer in the three-match ODI leg with 173 runs in three innings, averaging 86.50, which included two fifties and a highest score of 86 in the series finale.

Not just in white-ball cricket, Vedant Trivedi showcased his versatility in red-ball format too by registering a century in his Test debut with a score of 140. He ended the multi-day games as the highest run-scorer too, with 198 runs in three innings, averaging at a stellar 99.

Vedant’s knocks so far has been a testament to his technical brilliance and sheer skill, where he could take on the attack while setting a target, while also being able to play a very balanced innings in case of a chase. A top-order batter is a lucrative commodity in a league like IPL and a few teams will have their eyes on the youngster in IPL 2026 auction.

