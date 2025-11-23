India U19 Duo Could Spark Surprise Bidding Wars at IPL 2026 Auction

India U19 A thrashed India U19 B by 26 runs on Sunday.

India’s rising Under-19 stars, Mohamed Enaan and Harvansh Pangalia Singh, are making headlines ahead of the IPL 2026 auction following their match-defining performances in the ongoing Under-19 Triangular Series at Bengaluru.

India U19 A thrashed India U19 B by 26 runs at Centre of Excellence Ground 2 on Sunday, November 23.

Mohamed Enaan’s Classy Century

Batting at No. 8 for India U19 A, Mohamed Enaan produced a match-winning knock, smashing 105 off 74 balls, laced with 12 boundaries and six maximum at a staggering strike rate of 141.89. Walking into bat with his side reeling at 134/7 and, together with Anmoljeet, forged a vital 135-run partnership that steered India U19 A to a commanding total of 269/7 in 50 overs.

Enaan also contributed with the ball, rolling his arm over for 3 overs. His game-changing knock, power-hitting at the death, and ability to perform under pressure saw him deservingly named Player of the Match as India U19 A clinched a 26-run victory.

Harvansh Pangalia Singh’s Heroics Go in Vain

For the India U19 B side, Harvansh Pangalia Singh delivered a classy 99 off 113 balls while batting at No. 6. Walking in with his team struggling at 97/5, Harvansh anchored the innings and stitched a crucial 115-run stand with Hemchudeshan J (45 off 64 balls), showing impeccable temperament beyond his years. His innings, laced with 12 boundaries and two sixes at a strike rate of 87.6, nearly pulled off an unlikely chase before India U19 B finished 243 all out.

Why IPL Teams Should Take Note of Mohamed Enaan & Harvansh Pangalia Singh

Both Mohamed Enaan and Harvansh Pangalia have showcased great temperament under pressure and the ability to shift momentum singlehandedly, qualities backed in IPL auctions. Enaan’s explosive hitting from the lower order and his emerging all-round credentials make him a valuable asset for franchises seeking an X-factor finisher. Harvansh’s technique, flexibility in the middle order and calmness under fire could see him draw interest from teams hunting for reliable Indian middle-order options.

