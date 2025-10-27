India U19 Players Who Could Get an IPL 2026 Auction Bid

IPL 2026 auction is expected to be held in December.

With the IPL 2026 auction on the horizon, several India U19 stars are already making a name for themselves with strong performances at the junior level. Young talents like Abhigyan Kundu, Deepesh Devendran, Vihaan Malhotra, Khilan Patel, and RS Ambrish are following in the footsteps of 14-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, showcasing impeccable skills and consistency for India U19.

Here’s a list of five India U19 players who could sign fresh contracts in the IPL 2026 auction, which is expected to be held in December this year.

Abhigyan Kundu

The 17-year-old Abhigyan Kundu has emerged as one of the brightest young prospects in Indian cricket. His consistent performances earned him a spot in India U19 team. As a left-handed batter and wicket-keeper, Kundu’s calmness under pressure and ability to shift gears at will have made him a player to watch in the IPL 2026 auction.

In the recently concluded Youth ODIs against Australia, Kundu finished as the second-highest run-getter, scoring 158 runs across two innings. He had a whopping average of 158 and an impressive strike rate of 114.39, including two half-centuries. His contributions helped India clinch the series 3-0.

Deepesh Devendran

Hailing from Tamil Nadu, 17-year-old Deepesh Devendran is a right-arm medium pacer who works with accuracy and seam movement. Clocking around 125km/h, Devendran’s ability to bowl long spells has made him one of India U19’s most reliable new-ball options.

In the Australia Youth Tests, Devendran claimed a five-wicket haul on the opening day of the first match, showcasing his new-ball credentials. Across two matches, he picked 10 wickets at an average of 9.80, picking up a wicket after every 23rd delivery on average. His spell included 12 maidens. The nice blend of accuracy and stamina in his bowling makes him an intriguing prospect for franchises looking for reliable all-rounders in the IPL 2026 auction.

Vihaan Malhotra

At 18 years of age, Vihaan Malhotra has shown maturity beyond his years during the recent overseas tours. In three Youth ODIs against Australia, Malhotra scored 119 runs at 39.66 and a strike rate of 87.50, often batting under pressure after the early departure of Ayush Mhatre. He was India’s best performer during the England tour, amassing the second most runs, 243 runs in five YODIs at 48.60, including a hundred. In red-ball cricket, he was equally impressive in YTests, piling up 277 runs in two games at an average of 69.25, with one century and two fifties.

Inspired by Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli, the Patiala-born batter stands out for his solid technique and adaptability. With the scouts watching closely for the IPL 2026 auction, his calm temperament, ability to soak the pressure, and all-around skills could soon earn him a contract.

Khilan Patel

Among India’s next-gen cricket stars, Khilan Patel has quickly made a name for himself as a fearless striker and dependable finisher in the India U19 setup. The 18-year-old embodies the modern-day T20 mindset, coupled with his versatility with both bat and ball in Australia.

In the Youth Tests, he picked up eight wickets in two matches at an average of 15.12, while contributing 75 runs at 37.50 with the bat. In Youth ODIs, Khilan continued his all-round form with five wickets in two games at 14.60, along with a quickfire 31 runs at a strike rate of 155. With the upcoming fixtures offering more opportunities to impress the franchises, Khilan has another golden chance to prove his mettle and boost his prospects for the IPL 2026 auction.

RS Ambrish

Tamil Nadu’s RS Ambrish has emerged as one of India’s U19 most promising all-rounders after his stellar performances on foreign soil. On debut, the 18-year-old all-rounder impressed with both bat and ball, finishing as the joint-highest wicket-taker in the Youth ODIs. He also contributed a valuable 111 runs, including a half-century. He carried the momentum in the Youth Tests, where he added two crucial fifties and six wickets, displaying his ability to impact games in multiple departments.

Though he had a subpar Australia tour, Ambrish has a great opportunity to leave his mark in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 for Tamil Nadu. In his first outing for the senior side, Ambrish scored 50+ runs and also took a wicket against Jharkhand in Coimbatore. Ambrish’s ability to perform under pressure makes him a strong contender in the IPL 2026 auction for teams seeking a dependable Indian all-rounder.

