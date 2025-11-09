Indian Speedster in Doubt for SRH Retention List 2026 Shines with Outstanding Ranji Trophy Performance

The franchise had a dismal performance in IPL 2025.

Franchises are expected to submit their released and retained players for the next edition by November 15. The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) would surely be one of the franchises in discussion, after their dismal performance last season. The team finished sixth on the points table, winning just six out of the 14 matches. However, the SRH retention list 2026 would be looked upon closely by the fans ahead of IPL 2026.

Indian speedster Simarjeet Singh was not expected to be on the SRH retention list 2026, until now. However, change is the only constant. And for Simarjeet Singh, his recent performance in the Ranji Trophy would end up turning his fortunes in favour of the right-arm pacer. Simarjeet scalped six wickets in the first innings of Delhi’s recent Ranji Trophy fixture, rattling the Jammu & Kashmir camp.

Mohammad Shami and Jaydev Unadkat are the other two Indian options up for the retention spot, with both being strong possibilities. However, the franchise will have to determine what they are looking for from their bowling unit. With skipper Pat Cummins currently down with injury, the Orange Army would be in communication with him ahead of the retention deadline.

Here are all the six wickets scalped by Simarjeet Singh against Jammu & Kashmir in their fixture in Delhi. The visitors were able to manage a first innings lead, and Delhi will have to look to push for an outright victory in order to gain the maximum points.

Simarjeet Singh Earning a Spot In SRH Retention List 2026

Well, it is important to note that the Ranji Trophy and the Indian Premier League (IPL) would be two completely different formats. But there’s a small catch here. Selecting a player to play the multi-day game on the basis of the IPL would be a bigger risk, than doing the vice-versa. This is because it is much easier to adapt to the shorter game after the multi-day format.

The 27-year-old speedster was acquired by the Orange Army for a sum of INR 1.5 Crore ahead of the 2025 edition. Simarjeet Singh burst onto the scene by dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag on his debut for the franchise. Skipper Pat Cummins was also all praises for the speedster, and believed in his abilities.

The right-arm pacer had an experience of playing for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) before joining forces with the SRH camp. Though he was never able to make a big impact in the Indian coveted franchise-based tournament, his economy in his first-ever IPL season was under eight, which sparked a lot of promise. As a result, the yellow-army acquired him again in 2024, where in he took five wickets.

In domestic cricket, Simarjeet has been a force to reckon with for Delhi throughout his career. In just 17 First-class appearances, the pacer has skittled the batter 49 times till date, with a solitary five-wicket haul and six four-wicket hauls. To add to that, he also has 44 wickets to his name in the shortest format for Delhi, and possesses an economy of just under nine.

All said and done, this Ranji Trophy performance would surely play a part, if Simarjeet Singh is to be featured on the SRH Retention List 2026.

