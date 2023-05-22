'Time for Virat to make the move.....' - Kevin Pietersen makes a bold statement after RCB's exit from IPL 2023

RCB's campaign came to an end after they were defeated by the Gujarat Titans (GT), resulting in a sixth-place finish.

Royal Challenger Bangalore's (RCB) campaign came to an end after they were defeated by the Gujarat Titans (GT) last night, resulting in a sixth-place finish in IPL 2023. Kohli appeared visibly disheartened after the match, as his aspirations of clinching his first IPL trophy remained unfulfilled for yet another season.

In the IPL 2023 season, Virat Kohli showcased his exceptional form in the shortest format of the game. Across 14 matches, he amassed an impressive total of 639 runs, which included six half-centuries and a pair of consecutive centuries.

The former captain showcased an exceptional improvement in his performance precisely when his team faced a crucial do-or-die situation. He delivered remarkable centuries against the Sunrisers Hyderabad and yesterday, against the Gujarat Titans. Nevertheless, one of the prominent challenges faced by RCB this season was their excessive reliance on their star players, which was evident in their performance against the Titans.

RCB would aim to reinforce their middle order with additional strength for next season

Former England cricket star Kevin Pietersen recently shared his thoughts on Virat Kohli following the Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) unsuccessful bid to win the IPL title once again. Pietersen, taking to his Twitter account, subtly suggested that Kohli should consider exploring opportunities with another franchise, specifically the Delhi Capitals.

Time for VIRAT to make the move to the capital city…! #IPL — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) May 22, 2023



Kohli displayed an unbeaten inning of 101 runs off just 61 balls, providing his team with a chance by setting a target of 198 runs. However, considering Chinnaswamy's history as a favorable chasing ground, the hosts might feel that they fell short by approximately 15-20 runs.

RCB heavily relied on the contributions of players such as Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, and Kohli to accumulate a substantial score. Looking ahead to the next season, the team would aim to reinforce their middle order with additional strength.

