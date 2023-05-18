'There's clearly a lot of cooks in the kitchen' - Tom Moody doesn't hold back in criticising SRH after Aiden Markram's bizarre statement on Umran Malik

SRH dropped Umran Malik after giving him only seven games, in which the speedster could manage to pick up only 5 wickets

Ever since being left out last month, Umran hasn’t been seen for the Orange army.



Sunrisers Hyderabad had a disappointing campaign in the ongoing IPL 2023 and has been eliminated from the playoffs race. However, much of it is being accounted to strange decisions taken by the management. Of them, the one which has come to fore is the absence of pace sensation Umran Malik from the playing XI.

The 23-year-old cricketer had an impressive performance during the IPL season in 2022, clocking incredible pace and posing a constant threat to the opposing batters. Although Umran occasionally struggled with wayward deliveries, his remarkable speed often compensated for any inaccuracies in line and length.

During IPL 2022, Umran Malik showcased his bowling skills while representing Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), claiming a total of 22 wickets at an impressive average of 20.18. This outstanding achievement places Umran above other Indian pacers in terms of wicket-taking ability, highlighting his exceptional talent as a bowler.

Regrettably, SRH made the decision to drop Umran Malik after granting him a mere seven opportunities in the ongoing season, during which he managed to secure only 5 wickets. Since his exclusion last month, Umran has not been seen for the Orange army.

Tom Moody highlights that the captain and management aren't on the same page

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, the former SRH coach said, "It implies that he has very little say on selection. He might have an opinion on Umran Malik and what he probably feels his season should have been like with regards to opportunities to play. I think Markram is indicating that he should be playing, and he is probably unfairly left out a number of games ago now. And that's not ideal. You need your captain and coach on the same page."

"In some franchises, it's a very simple process, where the captain and the coach, and maybe someone in cricket operations or even another senior player will come up with what they feel is the best team. And there's other teams, where there's a lot of cooks in the kitchen. I think that applies in this situation we are talking about the Sunrisers. There's clearly a lot of cooks in the kitchen and we don't know who the leader is. Who's got the tallest chef's hat?" he added.

